The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to back on Wednesday . . .

(1.50 Catterick)

Stella Barclay's Sir Benedict has racked up another five defeats on the all-weather this year (record on artificial surfaces is now 0-10) but he should hold a winning chance back on turf. He's 5lb lower than when going down by a neck in a 0-75 on his last grass run and could pick his 0-60 rivals up if able to hold a reasonable position. It often pays to be handy at Catterick but there could be a burn up with three or four confirmed front-runners in the line up.

(4.00 Catterick)

Westmorian put up some notable performances last year, placing in a couple of Sunday Series contests and winning his final two starts on Tapeta. He wasn't nearly as competitive to begin with this time around but his latest third at Wolverhampton was more like it. Grant Tuer is on record as saying he is fragile but talented and he could rate a fair bit higher come the end of the season if keeping it together.

(7.55 Lingfield)

Sparked has plenty to recommend her in the finale at Lingfield. Two course-and-distance runs were the scene of her top two RPRs, a win last September and a neck defeat eight days ago (Storm Melody and I'm Mable in behind). Jim Boyle's filly can race off the same mark as last time (she's 1lb well in) and ought to be spot on now, this being her third start since returning from 168 days off this month.

