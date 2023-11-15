'If you don't find races you feel strongly about then don't bet'

This is Safer Gambling Week and Racing Post readers have shared how they keep their betting under control. You can share your betting approach at editor@racingpost.com.

It’s great to see punters sharing their rules on man­a­ging their enjoyment as, for the majority, that is what it is. However, just because a bet on the horses is fun doesn’t mean we shouldn’t bet smart. All punters should make themselves aware of the risk and return when placing a bet.

Here are some of my rules: not every race offers meaningful opportunities. If you review the races and don’t find any you feel strongly about then don’t bet. You’ll feel better for demonstrating the ability to make this call.

When racing is on TV don’t be tempted into a multiple on all races. The number of televised York sprint handicaps in which I’ve found the winner can be counted on one hand. Better opportunities are often on the undercard.

You don’t have to be on a 10-1 chance for each-way betting. If you consider a 5-1 shot is a good thing to win you must consider it a good thing to be placed.

Similarly, horses between 2-1 and 9-2 in small-stake each-way multiples can return a decent profit even if some are only placed.

Casino games are out and complex bet builders non­sensical for a considered bet. Keep it simple; com­plexity is the book­maker’s friend.

Finally, never, ever bet what you cannot afford to lose. For 99.9 per cent of punters a bet on the horses is a self-regulated pleasure requiring no interference or affordability checks.

Steve Short

Sometimes I have to halve my stake or stop for a period

Although I don’t keep betting records – even though my wife keeps on at me to do so – I tend to use one betting site so I can keep a check on my profit or loss over a period.

My dad’s advice was to bet only what you can afford to lose. This has seen me sometimes halve my usual stake or not bet for a period.

That might be due to a losing streak or factors such as big house­hold bills. Even if I don’t have a bet I still enjoy watching racing.

Alan Watson

If you can’t win at 5p stakes you won’t win betting £50

I would advise anyone to start betting with small stakes, and I mean small: 5p combination bets each-way at big prices in handicaps.

If you can’t win with 5p stakes you won’t win with £50 either. If I won a million pounds I’d still put 5p and 10p bets on. Start small and see how it goes.

Rowland McGlen

