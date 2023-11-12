‘Write down your reasons for placing a bet and it will make you think twice’

Monday marks the start of Safer Gambling Week and Racing Post readers have shared how they keep their betting under control. You can share your betting approach by emailing editor@racingpost.com

I’ve two things that have helped me over the years. First is to write down my reasons for making the bet. It need be only a few lines, 50 words or so, but it can make you think. And sometimes it can make you think again.

When I started working as a tipster in the 1990s I had to write a script for phone tipping and later an email when we switched to that medium. And I can recall times when I went to bed knowing what I was going to tip the next day, only to realise when I started writing that I’d got it wrong and my reasoning made no sense.

Those 50 words can also provide input when you come to review your bets, whether that’s a daily or weekly process.

If time is too short, or writing is too much hassle, then simply ask yourself a question: would I be making this bet if my last bet had won, or if I was already in profit for the day, week or meeting?

This approach is ideally suited to betting on course when it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of the last minutes before the off.

I haven’t been a paid tipster for a long time, but I still use the writing-it-down idea, simply sending an email to one or more friends whenever I’m considering a proper bet – one with a significant stake or potential return.

Alan Potts

Don’t be tempted to increase stakes

My way of staying safe is to keep track of the bets I place, maintain an affordable stake limit, and not be tempted to increase that amount.

One massive word of caution to anyone who is not clued up on form and stats is to steer clear of the social media tipsters who try to charge you a monthly fee. A high percentage of these are fraudsters and all you are doing is paying for their opinion on a race. Yes, sometimes they win, but you should never fall victim to the scammers out there.

If you put in enough time and effort, and follow form, you can make your own judgement. You are sure to have more success than the tipsters who are out there holidaying on your monthly fees.

There is plenty of free information available, such as trainers’ blogs and Racing Post form to follow.

The social media tipsters encourage uneducated punters to increase stakes with fake ‘yard info’ and various other methods.

Study hard, track your bets and stick to your limits of affordability.

MJ Walker

