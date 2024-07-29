BHA announces appointments for environmental sustainability and social impact roles

The BHA has announced two appointments to lead the sport’s strategy for environmental sustainability and community engagement.

Katie Carr, who previously spent five years at the Jockey Club and more recently worked on planning and sustainability at Goodwood’s 11,000-acre estate, has become the head of environmental sustainability.

Carr’s role will include leading the development of an industry-wide approach for racing and breeding against environmental challenges such as climate change.

Tom Baker has become head of social impact, joining the BHA on a year-long secondment from the Jockey Club, where he was responsible for developing the racecourse group’s community and social impact strategy.

Alison Enticknap, the BHA’s director of strategy and change, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Katie and Tom to their new positions. Both bring subject-specific knowledge, understanding and expertise, alongside valuable experience of working in the racing industry – essential qualities for these cross-industry coordination roles.

“Environmental sustainability and social impact have been identified as priority areas for British racing as we continue to develop the industry’s long-term strategy.

"There are many people, organisations and charities doing a huge amount of good work in this space and, thanks to support from the Racing Foundation, we can work to establish what needs to be done at industry level to bolster and accelerate progress.”

Baroness Fiona Twycross appointed minister for gambling within DCMS

Baroness Fiona Twycross has been appointed the new minister for gambling within the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Labour member of the House of Lords was previously appointed London's first deputy mayor for fire and resilience under Sadiq Khan. She was on the London Assembly from 2012 to 2020 and prior to election worked for Diabetes UK.

Stephanie Peacock, the Labour MP for Barnsley South, has been announced as the minister for sport, media, civil society and youth.

Both will serve alongside Sir Chris Bryant MP, the minister for creative industries, arts, and tourism, under Lisa Nandy MP, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport.

Media rights row rumbles on as Paddy Power and Sky Bet decline to offer early prices for Chepstow on Friday

Flutter's action against Arena Racing Company-owned tracks extended to Chepstow's evening fixture on Friday.

The Flutter-owned Paddy Power and Sky Bet declined to offer early prices for the seven-race card.

The media rights row between the gambling giant and major racecourse group was reignited at Chepstow's previous meeting last Thursday when the firm took a similar stance and only offered starting-price betting.

Lingfield's afternoon meeting on Wednesday was the most recent SP-only meeting for the firms.

Cobden eyeing August return after knee injury

Champion jump jockey Harry Cobden is eyeing a return to the saddle next month after sustaining a knee injury at Stratford on Sunday.

Cobden, who heavily features in Friday's second episode of Champions: Full Gallop on ITV, hopes to be back race-riding in the third full week of August.

Cobden said: "I've damaged some ligaments in my knee and hope to be back after the summer break for jump racing. It's not to the extent that Sean [Bowen] got injured in the winter but it's a similar kind of injury."

Sunday's meeting at Uttoxeter is the last jumps fixture in Britain until Market Rasen and Perth stage jump racing on August 17.

