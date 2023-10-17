Racing Post logo
14:15 Leicester

'You work with what you have' - Joe Parr's multiple winners strike again as Kamanika makes it four for the season

Joseph Parr: trainer thinks Roman Dynasty has scope to win off his future mark
Joe Parr: has been busy stocking up on new horses at the sales
Play6 ran
14:15 Leicester1m 2f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Kamanika
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Wintercrack
    fav2/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Hystery Bere
    11/2

Kamanika came home with her head in front for the fourth time this season after grinding down Wintercrack to land the 1m2f apprentice handicap under Alex Jary.

Owned by Trevor and Ruth Milner, Kamanika is one of five multiple winners saddled by trainer Joe Parr this year who have contributed healthily to the yard’s 19 successes in 2023.

However, for all the pleasure the trainer and his team have derived from their wins this term, there is a desire to push on in terms of quality as well. As such, Parr has been busy stocking up on new faces at the sales over the past few weeks.

“Horses winning more than once is very satisfying and it’s about keeping them right and placing them right,” said Parr. “The winners we’ve had have not been of massive quality, but you work with what you have and we’re looking for the next good horse now to push on with. We’ve bought a few at the sales, so you never know.”

Among the horses Parr signed for at the yearling sales last week were two fillies in partnership with fellow trainer John Butler.

Explaining the buys, Parr said: “There was a filly we both liked, so rather than taking each other on we decided to buy her together and keep half a share each. We then bought another and we’ll just have a bit of fun with them as we train next to each other in Newmarket.”

Asked who would train each of the horses, Parr added: “We’ll flip a coin and take it from there.”

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 17:43, 17 October 2023
