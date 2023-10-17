'That’s one of my favourite winners I’ve ridden in recent times' - Tom Bellamy and Emma Lavelle combine for double

Nine-time Graded-winning rider Tom Bellamy may have partnered plenty of higher-profile winners but the jockey took particular satisfaction in helping Tedwin Hills record his first success at the tenth attempt.

The Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old was sent off favourite at Market Rasen last time, but could finish only third behind Great D'Ange. Tedwin Hills met that rival on 5lb better terms in the 2m7½f handicap chase and emphatically reversed the form to score by ten lengths.

“I’ve got to admit that’s one of my favourite winners I’ve ridden in recent times,” Bellamy told Racing TV. “He’s gorgeous and promised the world in his early days.

“We thought we were teaching him on the job for his hurdling days and that he’s every inch a chaser. Nothing’s happened since – he’s been a textbook morning glory to be honest.

“Everybody’s been patient with him, the owner especially because he’s cost him plenty of money. He’s had a wind op and things like that to no avail at all, so it’s very rewarding for everybody.”

Gold Link brought up a double for Bellamy and Lavelle when landing the feature 2m4f novice handicap chase.

Form boost

Kay Tara Tara became the fifth horse who ran in the Grade 2 mares’ bumper at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, won by Dysart Enos, to make a successful hurdling debut.

The five-year-old justified odds-on favouritism under Tom Cannon in the 2m3½f mares’ maiden event to complete an across-the-card double for Alan King, whose On Se Calme also got off the mark over hurdles at Hereford.

