'You don't get many horses like him' - winning machine The Imposter records sixth victory in seven starts

The Imposter scored for the sixth time in his last seven starts when justifying 4-1 favouritism in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle for trainer Nigel Hawke.

The six-year-old won three in a row after getting off the mark in November and has bounced back from finishing runner-up at Exeter with three wins.

"You don't get many horses like him – he just wants to win," said Hawke. "You know if you're upsides two out that he's going to go close as he always battles.

"I haven't had many as genuine as him in my time. I don't know how good he can be, but he's got a great will to win which is absolutely priceless."

The Imposter's most recent success came just 11 days ago when he dead-heated with Ballydisco in a handicap hurdle on heavy ground at Ffos Las.

"The ground is changing and this race was there for the taking. We worried it might have been too soon after Ffos Las but we wanted to let him take his chance.

"This was a bonus for us and he'll be put away for the season. He's gone through the grades and will go novice chasing, most likely after a run over hurdles."

Back with a bang

Blueking D'Oroux had failed to fire on his first two British starts at the end of last year, but he returned to form in commanding style when winning the 1m7½f juvenile handicap hurdle.

The four-year-old was pulled up after being thrown in at the deep end in a Cheltenham Grade 2 in November and also struggled at Taunton the following month.

He was sent off at 50-1 for his first start at Ascot following a wind operation and stayed on well to deny stablemate Afadil by two lengths under Angus Cheleda.

"To be honest, I thought he was badly handicapped off 127 but I also didn't think he was a 50-1 shot – that was quite crazy," said owner Johnny de la Hey.

"He'd done some great work before going to Cheltenham but ran a stinker and ran poorly after that too, so we gambled on giving him a wind operation.

"This win was down to a combination of that and him having grown up a bit. He was there to be picked off turning for home, but he just kept on galloping."

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls and De La Hey doubled up when Ivaldi landed the concluding 2m5½f handicap hurdle under in-form jockey Harry Cobden.

Sandown target

Black Gerry will be aimed at the season finale at Sandown alongside stablemate Editeur Du Gite after winning the LK Bennett Handicap Chase.

"It's the first time he's had the ground he wants this season," said trainer Gary Moore. "They went quickly early, which has played into his hands at the end.

"He'll probably end up at Sandown on the final day and Editeur Du Gite will be there all being well. Aintree was just coming too soon after Cheltenham."

