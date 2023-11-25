Racing Post logo
14:35 Punchestown

'I just love riding him' - Paul Townend impressed as State Man continues Irish dominance with easy Morgiana Hurdle success

State Man: recorded his sixth Grade 1 win in the Morgiana Hurdle
State Man: recorded his sixth Grade 1 win in the Morgiana HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann
State Man maintained his position as Ireland's leading two-mile hurdler with a bloodless victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old won all four of Ireland's open Grade 1 hurdles over two miles last season and proved too good in the four-runner heat, quickening clear of stablemate Echoes In Rain after the last under Paul Townend.

Only Constitution Hill – who will make his reappearance next weekend – was able to beat State Man last season in the Champion Hurdle and Paddy Power shortened his odds to 6-1 (from 7s) for Cheltenham Festival glory in March.

Townend told Racing TV: "He's a pleasure to do anything with. For some reason I just love riding him, he's so nice to do anything with. He's that type, when Sam [Ewing, on Fils D'Oudairies] elected to go on I was happy to sit second and take a lead off of him.

"He was smart there from the back of the last and I got a long way down the straight without committing him. When I did ask him to stretch, he did." 

Townend felt State Man was not at his best when second in last season's Champion Hurdle and talked up a second clash in March. The Mullins yard also have Grade 1-winning novice Impaire Et Passe aimed at the race too.

He added: "I don't know why, and maybe I'm looking for excuses because I like him so much, but I felt the race at Cheltenham I could've been going better in stages and I wasn't. We won't give up on him yet.

"From last season's form he's at the top table but we hope the other horse [Impaire Et Passe] can progress up to it."

Read more...

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 25 November 2023inReports

Last updated 15:57, 25 November 2023

