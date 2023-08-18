Willie McCreery has Moyglare in mind after Vespertilio impresses in Debutante

A quiet season for Willie McCreery is picking up after smart-looking filly Vespertilio impressively landed the Group 2 Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes.

"Is she entered for the Moyglare?" was the question post-race. "She will be now!" was the trainer's reply.

The 7f contest had an odd make-up as there did not appear to be a standout filly, with the possible exception of Chesham Stakes winner Snellen. She was eclipsed, trailing in last, and the first three places were filled by maidens.

There was no fluke about the winner's performance, however. Vespertilio had finished well in second to Ylang Ylang in the Silver Flash at Leopardstown on her previous start and, while she also came from the back of the field here, the deficit she had to claw back was not nearly so big.

Quickening up smartly inside the final furlong under Billy Lee, she won by a stylish length and three-quarters from Sakti and the potential rematch with Ylang Ylang in the Moyglare Stud Stakes could be a sneaky candidate for the race of next month's Irish Champions Festival.

McCreery said: "She ran a lovely race. Billy said he didn't want to sit that far back early on but she got squeezed out early and he just wanted to settle her. He was happy with her the whole way. She carried him into the race lovely and quickened up beautifully. It's free entry into the Moyglare after that and we'll stick her in that race now."

Atlantic Coast impresses

The two-year-old maiden could well turn out to be one of the strongest races of its type this summer. The 13 runners looked a good bunch in the parade ring and were led home by the impressive Atlantic Coast for trainer Joseph O'Brien and owners Al Shira'aa Farms.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was able to sit as long as he liked on the son of Kodiac, who produced an impressive turn of foot inside the final furlong to win by three and a quarter lengths from fellow newcomers Formal Display and Queen Of Thunder.

It is amazing in the light of this performance that the winner has no entries of any description. McMonagle was high in his praise, saying: "He was really good. He was perfect from the get-go. He has a lovely temperament and relaxes very well, and he took everything in his stride. When I pushed the button he quickened up really well. From halfway I was always in control.

"He's always shown plenty and it's great that he stepped forward. He's going to stay further in time and will progress. He couldn't have done any more today."

