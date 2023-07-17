City Of Troy 'has all the things you dream about in a horse' says Aidan O'Brien as he plots Group 1 raid next

The most exciting juvenile around has "all the things you dream about in a horse" according to Aidan O'Brien, who said City Of Troy is likely to appear once more this season in the National Stakes at the Curragh in September.

City Of Troy left jaws on the floor on the July course at Newmarket on Saturday as he produced the best performance by a two-year-old this season according to Racing Post Ratings, earning an RPR of 116 for his sizzling show in the Superlative Stakes.

The winning distance was six and a half lengths and City Of Troy is now no bigger than bet365's 3-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas and a general 4-1 favourite for the Derby.