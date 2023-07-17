Racing Post logo
City Of Troy 'has all the things you dream about in a horse' says Aidan O'Brien as he plots Group 1 raid next

City Of Troy: put in the juvenile performance of the season so far in the Superlative Stakes
City Of Troy: sensational at Newmarket on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

The most exciting juvenile around  has "all the things you dream about in a horse" according to Aidan O'Brien, who said City Of Troy is likely to appear once more this season in the National Stakes at the Curragh in September. 

City Of Troy left jaws on the floor on the July course at Newmarket on Saturday as he produced the best performance by a two-year-old this season according to Racing Post Ratings, earning an RPR of 116 for his sizzling show in the Superlative Stakes. 

The winning distance was six and a half lengths and City Of Troy is now no bigger than bet365's 3-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas and a general 4-1 favourite for the Derby. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 18:30, 17 July 2023
