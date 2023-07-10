'Wherever he goes he'll definitely be potent' - improving handicapper continues Jim Goldie's hot run of form

Jim Goldie continued his red-hot streak as Geremia took the 1m5f handicap to follow up a 380-1 treble at the track for the trainer on Sunday.
The 9-4 chance was slowly away and held up by Paul Mulrennan, but he made steady progress throughout and delivered his challenge in the final furlong to defeat Ravenscraig Castle. The five-year-old was recording a second victory this term, having won at Hamilton's Sunday Series fixture in May.
Success was a ninth this month for Goldie at an impressive 26 per cent strike-rate but he said: "It's been good but the rain scuppered a few of our other chances. We've had a good two days and our horses have run well, but I'd like a bit more summer weather.
"Geremia did it well, I don't think he was suited to Pontefract and Beverley on his last two starts. We could try and win again on the Sunday Series. He's tasty on a galloping track, so Haydock is an option. He's in good nick and wherever he goes he'll definitely be potent."
Smart talent
The debut of Subjectivist's half-brother Individualism was all the talk before the 7f maiden but he could finish only second to the David O'Meara-trained Cerulean Bay. The son of New Bay battled well under Danny Tudhope to defy a penalty for his debut victory at Hamilton last month.
Tudhope told Racing TV: "He was very good. This would be his minimum trip but he's a lovely horse for the future. It felt like a good race, so it's a nice performance to give away that weight."
