Royal Ascot winner Khaadem to be supplemented for Saturday's July Cup

Royal Ascot winner Khaadem will be supplemented for the Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ) at Newmarket on Saturday, trainer Charlie Hills has revealed.

Hills tweeted on Monday morning: "Khaadem will be supplemented for the July Cup @NewmarketRace on Saturday."

The five-day confirmations for the Group 1 contest worth £600,000 are due to be published on Monday afternoon.

