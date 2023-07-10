Racing Post logo
Newmarket July festival

Royal Ascot winner Khaadem to be supplemented for Saturday's July Cup

Khaadem (right): big-priced winner of the Jubilee Stakes
Khaadem: a big-priced winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Royal Ascot winner Khaadem will be supplemented for the Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35) at Newmarket on Saturday, trainer Charlie Hills has revealed.

Hills tweeted on Monday morning: "Khaadem will be supplemented for the July Cup @NewmarketRace on Saturday."

The five-day confirmations for the Group 1 contest worth £600,000 are due to be published on Monday afternoon.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 10:50, 10 July 2023
