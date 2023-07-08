'We'll have a think about the King George' - Westover powers to Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud success for Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett admitted he had felt some pressure in the build-up to Westover's run in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, but in many ways the race could not have gone better for last year's Irish Derby hero, who stayed on powerfully up the straight to win in the fastest time since the race distance was cut to 1m4f in 1987.

Beckett and Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon may have exchanged glances halfway up the straight as Christophe Soumillon stalked Westover aboard Zagrey, but Rob Hornby remained cool and at the line the son of Frankel – sent off at odds of 2-5 – had gone away again to score by two lengths.

Beckett said: "Wherever he goes, even in Dubai, someone always says what a lovely horse, and he genuinely is. It's not like things have not gone to plan, we only had one blip at Ascot in the King George. In everything else he's run his legs off.

"He hated the ground in the Arc, but he still finished an honourable sixth. I'm really pleased to have got it done because it's a good spot for him and when you're on a comeback mission it feels a long time since he won."

Beckett added: "In the Irish Derby we were really confident, but there was some pressure today because it was time he won again. There's always pressure when that's involved.

"We'll have a think about the King George, but at some point we'll think about going further with him because they came at him but he's stretched again and has won cosily."

Westover, second in the Dubai Sheema Classic and Coronation Cup this year, was cut to 6-1 (from 10-1) with Betfair for the King George and 16-1 (from 20-1) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

While the tempo in the race undoubtedly played to his strong stamina suite – in the event Tunnes took them along with Westover's pacemaker Malabu Drive in close attendance – a time of 2m 25.46s might give connections pause for reflection before going up in trip.

Hornby had been at the centre of much media chatter last summer when temporarily losing the ride aboard Westover, initially in favour of the greater Curragh experience of Colin Keane, who then retained the ride for the King George at Ascot.

"It’s really dream-come-true stuff," said Hornby. "These are colours I grew up watching and they have such prestige with the horses that have carried them to success. So not only to win in them, but at Group 1 level, is a true honour.

The Westover team of jockey Rob Horny, Ralph Beckett, Barry Mahon (centre) Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"Ralph has just trained this horse so well, from two to three to four, and to get his Group 1 at four is so important for Barry [Mahon] and Simon [Mockeridge] and the whole team at Juddmonte. These are things you dream of and when they come true you don’t know quite if you can believe it."

Hornby added: "It’s my third Group 1 for Ralph, my fourth overall and my second in France. For a jockey it’s so important and it’s almost a year since my last, and I was just touched off at Royal Ascot with Remarquee so you’ve got to be still competing at the top level. It’s what makes you feel alive, it’s very special."

Westover was confirming form with Zagrey, the pair having finished best of the rest behind the world leader Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Yann Barberot said of Zagrey's run, his first since March: "I'm really delighted with his comeback and there was even a moment when I thought he might go and get the winner, but Westover went again and is very tough, plus he already had a run under his belt.

"I'll see how he comes out of this, but he likes soft ground and I hope we can have a good autumn with him. The Arc is still a possibility."

