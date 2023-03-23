'We're making up for lost time' - Olly Murphy thrilled as fine week continues with Oakley Dancer

Olly Murphy's red-hot form continued when Oakley Dancer landed the mares' novice hurdle, providing the trainer with his eighth winner of the week.

"They're in good nick and you have to enjoy it while it lasts," Murphy said. "I'm not doing anything differently and genuinely didn't anticipate such a good week when I was looking at the entries.

"I don't run winter horses on quick ground and I've waited until it's rained, so I've had a lot of fresh horses. They're in great nick, the owners have been patient and my jockeys are riding well. We're reaping the rewards now.

"Numbers-wise, I'm a bit behind for the simple fact I cut my summer horses back and thought I'd give the winter a good go, but we didn't get going until late. I'm not making excuses but we're making up for lost time."

Ridden by Sean Bowen, Oakley Dancer runs in the colours of her breeder Robert Waley-Cohen and the Hot To Trot syndicate.

"It wasn't the plan to lead, but that's why you employ a good jockey," Murphy added. "I told Sean I'd be grey by the time I'm 35 if he keeps doing things like that, but I'm delighted to train my first winner for Hot To Trot, who are a great bunch brilliantly led by Sam Hoskins."

Fantastic Fox

Enduring relationships between trainers and jockeys are often seen as the key to success in the sport, but Evan Williams admitted he was in the dark about the talents of Ned Fox, who guided Ring The Moon to a surprise victory in the handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys.

"The kid has nicked it, let's be honest," Williams said. "They've gone a good gallop but he has stolen that race. I don't know him, but he's obviously well able to do the job."

Williams' winner returned at 33-1 and he joked the "money was down in a family gamble" as the ten-year-old runs in the colours of his mother Mary Evans and her husband Bill.

"It's just nice to come and win another race with him," she said. "We won't hear a bad word said about him because he's been a lovely horse for us.

"Our granddaughter Isabel has ridden him and it was great to see her ride her 50th winner yesterday at Ffos Las on another of ours, Pageant Material. It was a wonderful day and this has made it a very good couple of days."

Disco delight

Disco Daisy waltzed home from her rivals in division one of the mares' bumper – much to the delight of owner-breeder Claire Bonner.

"Sir Gordon Brunton was an owner with Andrew Balding who passed away," explained Bonner, who runs a pre-training business with her husband Chris.

"He had some mares in a sale that was snowed off and they included Disco Daisy's mother, who was in foal with her. She's taken time but has been well worth the wait. I'm thrilled – she's very exciting."

