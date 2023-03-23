Altercations between Cheltenham Festival racegoers result in seven arrests with five assaults on Gold Cup day

Seven arrests were made by police at last week's Cheltenham Festival, which was attended by just under 250,000 racegoers.

Police dealt with seven separate altercations between racegoers on the final three days of the festival, resulting in four arrests following on from three on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire Police reported five assaults on Gold Cup day, the busiest day of the meeting with a crowd of 68,814. A 39-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of assault after a victim lost a tooth in the Best Mate enclosure.

Police also responded to another fight between a group on Evesham Road, the main route from the racecourse into town, on Friday. The road was the focus point of Cheltenham’s ‘Love Our Turf’ campaign, aimed at stopping anti-social behaviour from racegoers after racing.

On Thursday, a man from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two women. A 24-year-old was also cautioned after assaulting a member of staff.

There were six reports of theft across the four days, with three incidents occurring in the shopping village.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police read: "On Friday five assaults and two thefts at the event were reported to police. A 39-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of assault after it was reported a man was assaulted in the Best Mate enclosure around 4pm, resulting in the victim, who is aged in his 20s, sustaining a dislodged tooth. The suspect was released on police bail while inquiries continue.

"In a separate incident a man sustained a cut under his eye while in the Best Mate enclosure and was checked over by medics at the event. He did not want to make a complaint to police about the incident.

"Medical staff at the event also contacted police after they provided treatment to a man who had been assaulted. Inquiries are ongoing to establish what took place."

