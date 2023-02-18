'We'll wait for Aintree' - Pic D'Orhy and Fakir D'Oudairies connections lick wounds after Shishkin defeat
Shishkin (right) leaves Pic D'Orhy trailing in the Ascot ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst
6 ran
15:35 Ascot2m 5f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 2m 5fClass: 1
- 1st6Shishkin2/1
- 2nd5Pic D'Orhy3/1
- 3rd2Fakir D'oudairiesfav7/4
Shishkin again became a giant in the eyes of those connected to the vanquished horses at Ascot on Saturday as his air of invincibility was restored with an authoritative victory.
Defeat in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase made many reconsider whether a horse who had carried all before him up to that point was actually as unstoppable as they had all thought.
A comprehensive beating in the Tingle Creek Chase on his reappearance convinced and emboldened them to believe Shishkin was no more than a yesterday horse. How wrong they were.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 17:46, 18 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement