'We'll wait for Aintree' - Pic D'Orhy and Fakir D'Oudairies connections lick wounds after Shishkin defeat

Shishkin again became a giant in the eyes of those connected to the vanquished horses at Ascot on Saturday as his air of invincibility was restored .

Defeat in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase made many reconsider whether a horse who had carried all before him up to that point was actually as unstoppable as they had all thought.

A comprehensive beating in the Tingle Creek Chase on his reappearance convinced and emboldened them to believe Shishkin was no more than a yesterday horse. How wrong they were.