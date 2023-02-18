Ascot Chase: 'It's nearly Sprinter all over again' - brilliant Shishkin back to his best

Shishkin became the red-hot favourite for the Ryanair Chase after bouncing back to his brilliant best with an impressive wide-margin success in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

On his first attempt over two miles five furlongs, the nine-year-old jumped well throughout under Nico de Boinville and brushed aside longtime leader Pic D'Orhy between the final two fences before galloping clear for a popular victory.

Betfair Sportsbook cut Shishkin to 5-4 favourite (from 7-2) for the Ryanair at next month's Cheltenham Festival, while Paddy Power went 11-10 (from 7-2).

De Boinville told ITV Racing: "I said to the guv'nor [Nicky Henderson] before we came out that we'd know our fate after two fences. He went down to the first and really latched on to the bridle, that's exactly what I wanted to see. He stayed all the way the line and that was much more like it. I'm over the moon. He felt fantastic and that puts him spot on for Cheltenham."

Shishkin storms clear from Pic D'Orhy Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It was a fourth Ascot Chase victory for a visibly emotional Henderson, who saw his star return to his best after being pulled up in last year's Queen Mother Champion Chase before a disappointing third on his return in the Tingle Creek Chase in December.

He said: "He's a very, very good horse and everybody has done their bit. It's nearly Sprinter Sacre all over again. The Tingle Creek wasn't a disaster but we knew we had to do different things. We were trying a new trip and it had to happen today. He was brilliant."

Pic D'Orhy was 16 lengths back in second, while 7-4 favourite Fakir D'Oudairies plugged on for third but never looked threatening.

