'We'll be looking at something nice after that' - Gather Ye Rosebuds routs rivals for Jack Channon

Jack Channon joked he had no idea how much it would cost to supplement Gather Ye Rosebuds for the Betfred Oaks, but he is certain she is a smart sort after seeing her make a stylish winning debut in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

Channon has made a fine start to his training career since taking over the licence from his father Mick and was thrilled to see the daughter of Zoffany, who runs in the colours of Paul Shanahan and John Magnier, outrun her 33-1 odds to score by a whopping nine and a half lengths.

"She's a very nice filly and has taken time to mature, but we know the family well and Dad trained her dam Chelsey Jayne," he said.

"Mr Shanahan and Mr Magnier have had a lot of patience and she's flourished in the last couple of weeks. That was very impressive and I'm sure we'll be looking at something nice after that."

Channon, who sent out his first winners in February, added: "We have a lovely team of horses and I've been saying that all winter – this is the best bunch of horses we've had in ten years and I'm thankful it's coming to fruition."

Dapper dominates

Thurloe Thoroughbreds retired their likeable grey Buzz on Friday, but could have another flagbearer in Dapper Valley, who impressed in the two-year-old maiden.

Well regarded by trainer Richard Hannon, the winner, who was ridden by Pat Dobbs, might be Royal Ascot material and Thurloe's James Stafford said: "He's very nice and I've never known Pat so bullish about one – he said he was a proper horse.

Dapper Valley stretches away from his rivals in style Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Buzz was a great journey and some of his prize-money went to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and this horse is the new chapter in that. A slice of this fella's prize-money will go to the charity too."

Turner's prize

Hayley Turner cut a cool customer when slicing through the field in the 6f handicap on Bernardo O'Reilly.

"He doesn't have to be out the back but it's wherever he's travelling," trainer Richard Spencer said.

Hayley Turner (black silks) times her run to perfection on Bernardo O'Reilly Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"They normally go flat out and he struggles early on and then he picks them up. He takes some warming up and getting into his stride, but comes alive in the second half of the race."

Military on the march

Darley, Sheikh Mohammed's breeding arm, sponsored the 1m2f novice, so it was handy it went to four-length winner Military Order, who runs in the owner's Godolphin blue.

Military Order canters back under William Buick after their success Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Frankel is 10-1 (from 16) with the sponsors for the Betfred Derby, a race was won two years ago by the colt's sibling Adayar.

"He's a similar stamp to his brother," said trainer Charlie Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam.

Saturdays for Scholarship

Clive Cox was at Newbury but dashed off to Bath's evening fixture before the yard's Scholarship struck in the 7f handicap.

Scholarship is owned by Isa Salman Al Khalifa, whose horses are managed by Jake Warren.

Tom Marquand steers Scholarship to success Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He looks like a Saturday horse to us, so we'll try to make him one," said Warren. "That was a really taking start to the season and Clive had the horse looking fantastic."

