No Royal Ascot for Anamoe as Godolphin retire Australian superstar

Australian superstar will not run at Royal Ascot this summer with owners Godolphin deciding to retire the nine-time Group 1 winner to stud.

The four-year-old son of Street Boss, who will join the Darley stallion roster in Australia for the 2023 season, was the flagbearer for the major racing operation in Australia, enjoying 14 wins from 25 career starts and scooping prize money of more than £6 million.

Nine of those 14 victories came at the highest level, including success in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas and Rosehill Guineas. He also placed in eight other races and retires as only the second Australian horse in more than 20 years to win a top-level contest at two, three and four.

Anamoe was Godolphin’s most successful horse at Group 1 level and will now join the team at Kelvinside in the NSW Hunter Valley.

James Cummings, who trained Anamoe, said: “Our team is proud of all he's achieved during his racing career.

“He has never let us down and has been there for us at every start. We wish him all the best in his retirement and we can’t wait to see his progeny coming through the stables in the years to come.”

He added: “It's been an immense honour and privilege for our team to care for Anamoe and guide him through his racing career.

“His health has always been our top priority and we take great pride in retiring him in such excellent condition.”

Anamoe, who was partnered by James McDonald in the majority of his successes, had earlier this year landed the Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick and Group 1 George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill.

His last racecourse appearance came in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, where he finished third to the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour, after which connections were considering running at the royal meeting. His price ranged from 8-1 to 16-1 for the Queen Anne.

Vin Cox, managing director of Godolphin in Australia, added: “It’s bittersweet to see Anamoe retire from the racetrack. As an iconic figure for Godolphin and the world of horseracing, he leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten and he has nothing more to prove.”

“The trifecta of performance, pedigree, and attitude are the most critical factors breeders consider and he possesses them all in spades.

“As he embarks on his new journey on the prestigious Darley roster, there’s no doubt that he is the most sought after and exceptional stallion Australia has ever seen.”

