'We'll aim towards the final now' - Painters Palette earns potential tilt at valuable series final

Painters Palette recorded his first success on turf in the opening division of the mile handicap to earn a potential shot at Redcar's Straight Mile Series Final.

The four-year-old made a fast start for Rebecca Menzies, striking on his first two starts for the trainer at Wolverhampton after being bought for €60,000 from Dermot Weld to run for The Horse Watchers syndicate.

However, Painters Palette had been without a win in four starts before scoring by a length and a half under Ali Rawlinson.

"All credit to Beccy because he's not 100 per cent straightforward," The Horse Watchers' Chris Dixon told Racing TV. "Today is the first time since those wins at Wolverhampton that he's actually relaxed before a race and hasn't got really worked up.

"Beccy just gave him a little bit of a hack about this morning to knock some of the freshness out of him. He's come here today perfectly relaxed, so that's done the trick."

Painters Palette's success was a timely boost for Dixon, who had just witnessed the syndicate's Starshiba be taken out of Haydock's opener due after getting upset in the stalls.

"It's the swings and roundabouts of racing I suppose," Dixon said. "I'm stood on the edge of the paddock watching Starshiba and he gets withdrawn at the start. Ten minutes later, you're in the winner’s enclosure. That's just how it goes.

"We'll aim towards the final now. There'll be something in between but we'll be back here so long as he gets in."

The Ollie Pears-trained Crown Princess also earned a tilt at the £45,000 series final on October 7 when taking the second division under Graham Lee.

