Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 Market Rasen

'We love it' - Too Friendly gives flourishing trainer James Owen sweet Summer Hurdle success

Too Friendly (white cap, pictured winning at Newcastle: landed Market Rasen's Summer Hurdle on Saturday
Too Friendly (white cap, pictured winning at Newcastle): landed Market Rasen's Summer Handicap HurdleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play12 ran
14:40 Market Rasen2m ½f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Too Friendly
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Castel Gandolfo
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Glorious Zoff
    14/1

James Owen enjoyed the sweetest win of his training career when Too Friendly proved too good for his rivals in the Summer Handicap Hurdle.

A pre-trainer by trade, Newmarket-based Owen took out his licence only in December and picked up his ninth and most valuable victory when scooping the near £24,000 first prize with the five-year-old.

"That was sweet and our biggest win by far," he said. "He's been good to us and it was my fault when we lost last time [at Cartmel] as I gave the rider the wrong instructions. 

"We rode him a little bit different today and he travelled lovely. He battled it out well and he's getting tougher. He's improved mentally with every race and is still doing so."

Owen, whose pre-training business is based on Hamilton Road, will not focus solely on the training side despite his lucrative victory.

"We love it and it's actually gone a lot better than we thought," he added. "We had ten licensed stables and just raised the number to 12. 

"We want to get to 20, but pre-training is my business and has given us a chance to do this and have a bit of fun alongside it."

Brilliant Bowens

Peter and Sean Bowen's red-hot form continued when Coal Fire battled to victory in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old's short-head success made it four wins in as many days for the father and son, having also won on the Flat at Pontefract on Friday night.

Coal Fire's owner Malcolm Jones serenaded them with a rendition of the Welsh national anthem as they entered the winner's enclosure.

"Malcolm is some character! We need them in the game," the trainer said. "Sean's riding so well – he's so strong, isn't he? 

"It's a shame, but it's been a good thing that James [Bowen, brother] is off. It's lucky for Sean, but James will be back in September hopefully."

Bowen added: "Coal Fire ran at Stratford last time when he probably lost ten lengths or so jumping right, so he was better going right-handed and a little bit further and on softer ground."

Drought ended

Richard Spencer saddled his first jumps winner for 513 days when Roll With It took the 2m4½f novice hurdle at 14-1.

Read these next:

Savethelastdance hits 999-1 in-running before flying home to secure Irish Oaks glory at the Curragh 

 'This is a big deal' - Relief win for Marqaund as Haggas filly banishes memory of Ascot near-miss 

'What a ride' - Harry Cobden's waiting masterclass helps Born Famous make it five in a row 

'There wasn't much room' - Commanche Falls squeezes through in time to reward favourite backers in Hackwood 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 17:45, 22 July 2023
icon
14:40 Market RasenPlay
Unibets Zero% Mission Summer Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race)12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Too Friendly
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Castel Gandolfo
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Glorious Zoff
    14/1
more inReports
more inReports