'We love it' - Too Friendly gives flourishing trainer James Owen sweet Summer Hurdle success

James Owen enjoyed the sweetest win of his training career when Too Friendly proved too good for his rivals in the Summer Handicap Hurdle.

A pre-trainer by trade, Newmarket-based Owen took out his licence only in December and picked up his ninth and most valuable victory when scooping the near £24,000 first prize with the five-year-old.

"That was sweet and our biggest win by far," he said. "He's been good to us and it was my fault when we lost last time [at Cartmel] as I gave the rider the wrong instructions.

"We rode him a little bit different today and he travelled lovely. He battled it out well and he's getting tougher. He's improved mentally with every race and is still doing so."

Owen, whose pre-training business is based on Hamilton Road, will not focus solely on the training side despite his lucrative victory.

"We love it and it's actually gone a lot better than we thought," he added. "We had ten licensed stables and just raised the number to 12.

"We want to get to 20, but pre-training is my business and has given us a chance to do this and have a bit of fun alongside it."

Brilliant Bowens

Peter and Sean Bowen's red-hot form continued when Coal Fire battled to victory in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old's short-head success made it four wins in as many days for the father and son, having also won on the Flat at Pontefract on Friday night.

Coal Fire's owner Malcolm Jones serenaded them with a rendition of the Welsh national anthem as they entered the winner's enclosure.

"Malcolm is some character! We need them in the game," the trainer said. "Sean's riding so well – he's so strong, isn't he?

"It's a shame, but it's been a good thing that James [Bowen, brother] is off. It's lucky for Sean, but James will be back in September hopefully."

Bowen added: "Coal Fire ran at Stratford last time when he probably lost ten lengths or so jumping right, so he was better going right-handed and a little bit further and on softer ground."

Drought ended

Richard Spencer saddled his first jumps winner for 513 days when Roll With It took the 2m4½f novice hurdle at 14-1.

