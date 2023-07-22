Relief Rally produces late burst to take Super Sprint in impressive style

Relief Rally surged to victory to justify favouritism and land the Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes under Tom Marquand.

The daughter of Kodiac stormed clear from her rivals on stands' side to strike by three lengths from Dapperling and Payment In Kind, giving trainer William Haggas his first victory in the race since 2008.

While Marquand was still rueing the filly's most recent run in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, where she was denied by just a nose by Crimson Advocate, and he admitted Saturday's victory made amends for the agonisingly narrow defeat.

"My heart is still broken but it's glued back together a little bit now after that," Marquand told ITV Racing.

"It was a really good performance, because you can come in as a hotpot in these sorts of races and it's lovely to say it's straightforward looking at it, but it's a big field of two-year-olds and races can take their toll.

"I think she probably improved for having a race like at Ascot. It was a frustrating day but she showed she came on today by the way she raced on by herself. That was every bit as exciting as you'd want her to look for the future."

Daryll Jacob, Tom Marquand and William Haggas after Relief Rally's success Credit: Edward Whitaker

The success marked the third win in four starts for Relief Rally, who was cut to 7-1 (from 10) for the Nunthorpe Stakes on August 25.

However, she is more likely to line up the day before in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes, with Haggas considering the Prix de l'Abbaye on October 1 for her first tilt at the highest level.

Haggas said: "I doubt she'll go to the Nunthorpe. I quite fancy the Prix de L'Abbaye and I'd like to maybe have a go at the Lowther. She was just beaten in the Queen Mary and we need to make her a stakes winner first and foremost.

"This was good today, she picked up really well and the last furlong was strong."

