'What a ride' - Harry Cobden's waiting masterclass helps Born Famous make it five in a row

Ice-cool Harry Cobden took waiting to the extreme as Born Famous brought up a five-timer with a thrilling last-to-first victory in the Summer Plate, despite being out of contention with a circuit to run.

Backed into 3-1 favouritism from 8-1 on the day, the Iain Jardine-trained six-year-old mare was detached by around ten lengths from the main field at the halfway point, but Cobden did not panic.

He picked off rivals one by one in the back straight, but still had a wall of runners to pass turning for home. However, switched to the outside, Born Famous jumped the last in unison with Courtland, before battling to victory by three-quarters of a length.

It was a result that left Jardine in awe of Cobden's talent on his first ride for the Dumfries-based trainer.

Speaking away from the track, he said: "The man on board, what a ride he gave it, that was class. What a cool ride she was given. I didn't think he'd be that cool! I'm really chuffed for everyone, it's absolutely fantastic.

"She's enjoying her racing. We're not too hard on her, but she can't half jump. I got Conor [O'Farrell] to give Harry a call today and I had breakfast with him – he said it was all about getting her in a rhythm."

It was the second leg of a big-race double for Cobden, who landed the Summer Handicap Hurdle on Too Friendly, and he insisted the waiting game was always going to pay off.

Harry Cobden: "Halfway down the back I knew I'd win"

"I always knew they'd come back at some stage, but at the end of the day horses are horses and she obviously travelled behind the bridle, but she kept going," he said.

"Halfway down the back I knew I'd win as she was just picking them off. She was doing everything with ease then and probably made me look better than I am. I spoke to Iain beforehand and he filled me with confidence. I had plenty in the tank and she never missed a beat."

Less confident in Cobden's remarkable ride was Alex Penham, part of winning joint-owners, Castle Racing Scotland.

"The tactic was to sit at the back, but not as far off!" he said. "Even Harry said 'I bet you were thinking I'd never get there', but at the end of the day he's done it to perfection. That's how you want to win, right on the line."

Victory in the Summer Plate crowned a five-run winning sequence for Born Famous, which began just under three months ago and included success at Perth six days ago.

Penman added: "I've been in racing for 40 years and that's the biggest race I've ever won. She's never done anything wrong at all and it was a hard task to come here six days on, but we thought we'd give it a try as at the end of the day, she's going to go up a lot in the handicap now."

Read these next:

Savethelastdance hits 999-1 in-running before flying home to secure Irish Oaks glory at the Curragh

'There wasn't much room' - Commanche Falls squeezes through in time to reward favourite backers in Hackwood

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.