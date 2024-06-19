'We haven't heard the Marseillaise but it's a great result' - Zarakem and Horizon Dore restore French confidence

What a difference 24 hours makes. Jerome Reynier cut a frustrated figure midway through Tuesday after things went badly awry for both Facteur Cheval and Darlinghurst.

More broadly it had been a chastening experience for French trainers over the course of the first ten races of Royal Ascot 2024, with Metropolitan's third place in the St James's Palace Stakes the sole reason for cheer.

But while neither was able to quite reel in Auguste Rodin, the Reynier-trained Zarakem and Horizon Dore for Patrice Cottier put up a huge fight to claim second and third in a Prince of Wales's Stakes almost precision-engineered to expose the slightest weakness.

"Today I was determined that the horse should be held up and ridden to finish, which is how he nearly won the race," said Reynier. "He stretched out all the way to the line and fought really hard.

"That was a real performance in a proper race run at a good pace and on a tricky track, all of which is to his credit. We haven’t been able to stand to attention to the Marsellaise, but we Marseillaises have had a great result in second and third."

Team Zarakem celebrate after finishing second in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Ascot Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Asked if there was a moment he felt Zarakem might catch the winner, Reynier said: "Maxime [Guyon] said when he threw it down to Auguste Rodin he was able to go again and all through the last 200 metres he was never going to get past him. He is as tough as teak and very hard to beat."

Zarakem races in the colours of co-owner Sofiane Benaroussi, a serious investor in jumps racing over the last few years, who observed: "This is very different to Auteuil!"

Horizon Dore repeated his third from last season's Qipco Champion Stakes and could be set for another trip to the royal course this October.

"We were getting very excited halfway up the straight because he was still full of running," said Gousserie Racing's Pauline Chehboub. "We’re delighted with his performance and he’s proved what we’ve always said that he is a Group 1 horse. To finish on the podium of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes against August Rodin in his pomp is great.

"We’ll see how he comes out of the race but, once we’ve spoken to the other partners, I think the main objective for the second half of the season will be to come back here for the Champion Stakes."

Blue Rose Cen looked a threat turning in but was unable to sustain her challenge and came home a well-beaten seventh.

Read these next:

Auguste Rodin bounces back with a bang as he holds off French raiders for emphatic Prince of Wales's win

'She didn't get the trip under those conditions' - fierce pace does for Inspiral but John Gosden backs her to bounce back

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.