Reportstoday
14:30 Ayr

'We have a few live bullets' - Michael Bell eyes more success as Red Zone Hero keeps winners flowing

Red Zone Hero: got off the mark at the third attempt for Iain Jardine at Ayr
Red Zone Hero: got off the mark at the third attempt for Iain Jardine at AyrCredit: GROSSICK RACING
Michael Bell has his eyes set on a strong second-half of the Flat season after Red Zone Hero provided him with his 23rd winner of the campaign in the 5½f maiden.

Owned by Middleham Park, the son of Starspangledbanner got off the mark at the third attempt when finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of Knicks in second.

Bell is now 15 winners off equalling last year’s tally of 38 and has enjoyed the season so far, which included a winner at Royal Ascot with Burdett Road in the Golden Gates handicap. 

He said: "To have a winner at Royal Ascot is always a box that is good to tick and we’re coming along nicely. I’d say the second-half of the season is bigger than the first, so there’s a lot to play for and we have a few live bullets."

Having finished fifth on his debut before going close when runner-up at Yarmouth, Red Zone Hero has continued to progress and Bell is excited about his future.

He added: "He’s improved with every run, which is good, and although it wasn’t the deepest of races, it was nice to see him get his head in front. It was an improvement from his effort at Yarmouth and hopefully he continues on that upward curve."

Double up

Trainer Iain Jardine and jockey Andrew Mullen teamed up to complete a double, headlined by Paddy The Squire landing the 1m2f handicap.

Earlier on the card, Kats Bob struck for the first time in 14 starts when beating Caribbean Sunset by a neck in the 6f handicap.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 18:08, 31 July 2023
