What's on this week: It's Glorious as Goodwood returns alongside Galway summer festival

An epic King George is in the rearview mirror, but racing fans do not have to wait long for some more top-quality action as we enter one of the biggest weeks of the season with festivals at Goodwood and Galway taking centre stage.

HMS Seahorse, who finished fourth in last year’s Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, makes his first start since May in the feature Connacht Hotel handicap (6.40 ) at Galway, with the Emmet Mullins-trained Teed Up favourite for the contest.

The only jumps fixture in Britain comes from Newton Abbot, while Ayr, Ffos Las and Lingfield host fixtures on the Flat.

Declarations for day two of Glorious Goodwood will be revealed on Monday morning, including for the Group 1 Sussex Stakes. At 6pm, we'll have a bumper preview package looking ahead to the biggest races on the opening day of Goodwood.

Tuesday

The opening day of Glorious Goodwood is upon us, with the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (4.35 ) the main race.

Courage Mon Ami and Coltrane, who finished first and second in the Ascot Gold Cup, renew their rivalry as 11 runners head to post, while there are two Group 2 contests also on the card in the form of the Vintage Stakes (3.25 ) and Lennox Stakes (4.00 ).

In Ireland, it’s day two of the Galway festival with the feature BMW mile handicap field (6.40 ) headlined by Salt Lake City, Soaring Monarch and the hat-trick chasing Blues Emperor.

Yarmouth and Beverley offer the remaining Flat action and the day is rounded off with evening racing from Worcester and Perth.

The final fields for Thursday’s action at Goodwood, including the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, and the Galway Hurdle will be revealed.

Wednesday

The Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 ) headlines the card at Goodwood on day two with Coral-Eclipse hero Paddington set for what will already be his sixth start of a dominant season following a stunning performance at Sandown.

His rivals could include Queen Anne second Inspiral and the Godolphin's Modern Games. The Goodwood card also features two Group 3 events in the shape of the Oak Tree Stakes (2.25 ) and the Molecomb Stakes (3.00 ).

Almost €160,000 is on offer to the winner of the Galway Plate (6.40 ) and last year’s winner Hewick is set to try and defend his crown. His opposition may include Kilcruit, Fury Road and Easy Game, who has won his last four races.

Elsewhere, Perth and Redcar host six races on their respective cards and the evening action comes from Leicester and Sandown.

Blue Rose Cen remains firmly on course for the Qatar Nassau Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Thursday

Day three of Glorious Goodwood is centred around the Group 1 Nassau Stakes (3.35 ), with dual French Classic winner Blue Rose Cen in line to clash with Falmouth Stakes victor Nashwa. The red-hot renewal could also include Al Husn, Running Lion and Warm Heart.

The Group 2 Richmond Stakes and Group 3 Gordon Stakes form part of the undercard to the top-level contest.

In Ireland, the summer festival at Galway continues with the €270,000 Galway Hurdle (5.05 ). Betfair Hurdle second Filey Bay, Zarak The Brave and Brazil could feature in the race.

The only other Flat meeting in the afternoon comes from Nottingham, while Stratford hosts a jumps fixture. Six races take place at Epsom in the evening and there is also all-weather action at Newcastle.

Friday

The King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ) is the feature on the fourth day of Glorious Goodwood. Coral Charge scorer Equality, Highfield Princess and Dramatised are just some of the names in contention to run in the Group 2 event.

Northumberland Plate winner Calling The Wind heads the betting for the opening 2m4½f handicap (1.50 ) on the card, while the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and Coral Golden Mile are always ultra competitive.

In Ireland, the feature race on day five of the Galway festival is the 1m4f Guinness Handicap (6.35 ).

Wolverhampton stages an all-weather fixture and there is action at Bangor, before the day comes to a close with evening cards at Newmarket, Bath and Musselburgh.

Saint Lawrence: landed the Wokingham at Royal Ascot for Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Saturday

It's another busy Saturday with seven meetings, including the final day of Glorious Goodwood. The Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35 ) is always one of the biggest betting races of the week as it could attract up to a field of 28 runners. Orazio and the Archie Watson-trained Saint Lawrence are the ante-post market leaders.

Meanwhile, the Group 2 Lillie Langtry (3.00 ) is one of the standout contests of the day, with Free Wind, Emily Dickinson and Mimikyu all entered.

At Galway, the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle (2.30 ) is the feature on the day six card, with last year's winner Hallowed Star set to have another crack at the race. Champion trainer Willie Mullins often holds a strong hand in this race and could be represented this year by the likes of Scaramanga and Icare Allen.

Elsewhere, Newmarket, Doncaster and Thirsk stage afternoon fixtures and the evening action comes from Lingfield and Hamilton.

Sunday

The final day of the Galway summer festival is upon us. Current Option, who is trained by Ado McGuinness, bids for a fourth straight win in the "Ahonoora" Handicap (4.00 ) – the feature race of the afternoon.

It is also a busy end to an action-packed week in Britain as the Sky Bet Sunday Series takes place at Haydock, with £200,000 of prize-money on offer across the seven races, while Chester and Market Rasen stage afternoon fixtures.

Looking further afield, the Prix Maurice de Gheest is the big race of the day at Deauville.

