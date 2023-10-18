'There is a strict limit on what we can take' - the racing prospects for upcoming meetings with Storm Babet blowing in

British racecourses are braced for wet and wild weather and the disruption that promises with Storm Babet blowing in.

Heavy wind and rain are the ingredients of the second named storm of the season, with yellow severe weather warnings issued from Thursday until Saturday for much of the country.

Among those due to stage turf racing, an inspection is due at 8am for Friday's card at Haydock, where hopes are not high as significant rainfall is expected.

With the chase course at Uttoxeter waterlogged, Friday's card will feature five hurdle races and a bumper.

Heavy rain is expected at Ascot, where the races over a mile and a quarter, mile and a half and two miles on Saturday's Champions Day card could be switched to the inner track if the usual course is heavy.

Prospects for turf racing in Britain

Thursday

Brighton – good to soft, good (in places)

Clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "We are expecting heavy rain. There is a wide range of forecasts but I'm confident we'll be able to deal with it."

Carlisle – good on the chase course (good to soft in a place), good to soft on the hurdles course

Clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "It looks as though we're going to be hit by something, with forecasts for winds up to 40mph overnight and between 10mm and 15mm of rain. It depends on the intensity of the rainfall but I expect both courses to soften."

Wincanton – good to firm, good in places

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "We're in a good place. We have no wind or flood risk and with up to 15mm or 20mm of rain forecast I hope we could be racing on good ground."

Friday

Fakenham – good

Clerk of the course David Hunter said: "We could get between 10mm and 15mm of rain tonight and tomorrow, then there could be 15mm to 30mm through the day on Friday – the majority of that may be after 4pm but it looks as though the ground will be getting softer."

Haydock – heavy, inspection 8am on Thursday

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "There is a strict limit on what we can take and I suspect we are going to get that and more. We are already very heavy in the back straight."

Haydock: inspection for Friday's meeting will take place on Thursday morning Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Redcar – good to soft, good in places

Track manager Stephen Berry said: "We are forecast up to 20mm of rain on both Thursday and Friday. There are also gale force winds forecast for Friday. We're set fine for racing at the moment, we just have to sit tight, wait and see what happens."

Uttoxeter – soft, chases abandoned

Clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "The hurdles track can take plenty of rain at the moment and is significantly better than the chase course."

Saturday

Ascot – straight course: good to soft; round course: good to soft, soft in places; inner Flat course: good, good to firm in places

Director of racing and public affairs Nick Smith said: "The rules are written very clearly that if there is heavy in the going description on the morning of the race then we will switch to the inner course. We will be monitoring conditions and will make decisions as and when it is appropriate to do so."

Catterick – good, good to soft in places

Clerk of the course Fiona Needham said: "The latest forecast was for up to 40mm of rain. We'll have to see what we get and the course does drain very well but it looks as though we will have testing ground."

Market Rasen – good to soft, good in places

Clerk of the course Alice Cosgrove said: "We have a yellow weather warning in place between Wednesday and Saturday and we're expecting heavy rain and strong winds. The forecast is very changeable but I anticipate the ground easing from good to soft, good in places."

Newton Abbot – good to soft

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "It's very windy and we're forecast heavy rain today, it could be 20mm-25mm which would be ground changing. But there are just bits of rain forecast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and I'm very hopeful we'll be okay."

Stratford – good to soft

Racecourse manager Ilona Barnett said: "We don't have any concerns at the moment. The storm is going to blow through tonight predominantly and head north so we're cautiously optimistic."

Sunday

Kempton – good, good to firm in places

Clerk of the course Brian Clifford said: "We stopped watering on Tuesday afternoon in view of the rain that could be rolling in. But it depends which way the wind blows as to whether we get it and we will decide on Thursday if we need to water again – our aim is good ground."

Sedgefield – good

Clerk of the course Michael Naughton said: "The forecast says that we could get between 30mm and 40mm of rain but the ground has been good at our first two meetings and we haven't had any significant rain since, so we could definitely take it."

Read these next:

Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day

Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here.