Vandeek set for Group 1 Prix Morny after impressing Andrea Atzeni in Richmond Stakes

Vandeek was an expensive purchase at the breeze-up sales, but he went some way to repaying the investment with victory in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes.

The two-year-old, who cost 625,000gns at Tattersalls in April, was slowly away on his Nottingham debut before eating up the ground to win by three-quarters of a length.

He was slowly away again here under Andrea Atzeni, but moved easily into contention before stretching clear inside the final furlong to win comfortably from Ballymount Boy.

"Nothing really took him into the race for as long as we'd have liked," said joint-trainer Simon Crisford. "He was in front too soon and idled when he hit the front.

"There's improvement to come. He's got to prove it at a higher level, but that was impressive. He reminds me of Jash, who was second in the Middle Park Stakes."

Vandeek, who was unchanged at 33-1 for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas with Paddy Power, will be aimed at the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville over six furlongs later this month.

On whether he could be a Classic contender next season, Crisford added: "We don't know how this form is going to stack up, and the Prix Morny will be a different type of race. There's plenty of speed in his pedigree but he strikes us at home as if he'll go further."

Atzeni, who is off to Hong Kong at the end of this month to begin his spell riding there, believes Vandeek is more than capable of striking at the highest level.

"He looked pretty special first time at Nottingham when he was a little bit slow out of the gates. He’s got a bit of a pedigree and showed there how good he is. He’s a very smart colt.

"He’s got a great mind for a breeze-up horse. He’s won at Group 2 level now and is going to go up to Group 1s – I can’t see why he wouldn’t be good enough. He'll get better with racing and physically he’s still a bit immature, but he’s only going to strengthen up and he'll be a nice horse for next year."

Rhyme runs riot

Royal Rhyme made it three from three on soft ground when annihilating his rivals to win the 1m2f handicap for three-year-olds by six and a half lengths.

The Karl Burke-trained son of Lope De Vega was an easy winner on soft ground at Newmarket in May, but could not back that up in the London Gold Cup on a quicker surface at Newbury in May.

Royal Rhyme and Clifford Lee ease down after winning the 1m2f handicap at Goodwood by a whopping six a half lengths Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"We've definitely liked him for a while," said winning jockey Clifford Lee. "We had a great draw [stall two] and the plan was to get among them and get him relaxed. He finished off his race really nicely.

"We went a nice, even gallop and at the cutaway he was travelling lovely and the when the leader switched right there was a nice clear path for me to go through. They've moved the rails, so there is lovely, fresh ground and I only really asked the question a furlong out. He travels so well and loves passing horses.

"He would probably get further if he learned to relax, but for now a mile and a quarter is his trip and he loves this type of ground. He just travels through it very, very well."

Lee added: "He's definitely shaping like a good one the way he's winning. He won well at Newmarket and did so again here. He's definitely Listed class, possibly even a Group horse in the making."

