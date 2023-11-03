Hard To Justify denies Porta Fortuna to give Chad Brown a record-extending sixth Juvenile Fillies Turf winner

There was no European joy in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on Friday when Chad Brown's domination of the event continued thanks to Hard To Justify.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, she was giving the master trainer a record-extending sixth success in the race and did so by repelling Donnacha O'Brien's Albany winner Porta Fortuna and Carla's Way, who supplied Simon and Ed Crisford with glory in the Rockfel Stakes.

Content also lined up for Aidan O'Brien, but not one of the opposition could touch Hard To Justify, whose sire Justify was responsible for the Juvenile Fillies winner Just F Y I too.

French-born Prat said: "Before the race, I wasn't sure how the trip was going to be but Junior [Alvardo] in the race before inspired me. I'm very pleased. This is good for Chad Brown, who gives me a lot of opportunities and my parents are here - the first time they've come. This is special.

"She broke her maiden and I thought she was special and then last time it was like she ran 1,000 times. I thought she had every chance, if she could step up."

Local TV joked the race was the Chad Brown Invitational and he said: "How you do it, is good horses, good clients and an amazing team.

"It's remarkable that many of the team from the first one to the sixth one are still here. She's a fighter and it's so rewarding to deliver this to the owners [Wise Racing LLC]."

Just F Y I too good in Juvenile Fillies

Bill Mott, a darling of the Breeders' Cup with few peers at the fixture, saddled another winner when Just F Y I landed the Juvenile Fillies in the hands of Junior Alvardo.

Mott masterminded the campaign of the legendary Cgar, who landed the Breeders Cup Classic in 1995 - a race the trainer captured in 2011 with Dosselmeyer.

Following the success of Just F Y I, he now has 13 winners on the board at the meeting, while jockey Junior Alvardo was securing his second.

After swinging past talking horse Tamara to win, he said: "You win one and something starts building in you, you look forward and this filly was extraordinary today."

By the exceptional Triple Crown winner Justify, the winner promised plenty and her rider added: "She always showed class in the morning and was one of the special horses in the barn. She hasn't put a foot wrong since, and she's kept getting better and better with distance."

Mott was equally thrilled and said: "That was great. It was surprising to see her break so well and I knew she had some speed but she had a great position. We drew a bad post, but got a good trip; she had a perfect trip today. It doesn't get any better than this."

