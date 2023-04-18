Three-and-easy for Derby-winning jockey Kingscote as he lands a treble
- 1st5Byefornow100/30
- 2nd4Zous Babyfav2/1
- 3rd6Alaskan6/1
Last year’s Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote showcased his talents in the saddle when securing a treble on the card.
Kingscote, who will be looking forward to partnering Epsom hero Desert Crown when he reappears this season as a four-year-old, began his afternoon with a pace-dictating ride aboard Byefornow in the 6f handicap.
The rider then pounced late on Pumalin Park in the mile novice before bringing up his treble on the James Fanshawe-trained Chips And Rice in the 1m2f fillies’ handicap.
Like Desert Crown, Pumalin Park is trained by Sir Michael Stoute and the three-year-old improved markedly from his debut seventh of 12 at this course in October to get the better of 5-6 favourite Tawafag.
Kingscote said: “He was good and got into a nice rhythm, it was all very sensible and it was a nice learning curve. The leader looked like he was in a bit of trouble off the bend but he was happy. He’s a very sweet horse, I got to sit on him last week and he’s very likeable.”
Tommy rocks
Rockit Tommy made a perfect debut when beating some well-touted types in the restricted 1m2f novice. The gelded son of Tamayuz showed a good attitude to win by a length and a quarter.
It was trainer Sir Mark Todd’s second winner from his last three runners.
