'He was left speechless' - Shariq Mohd rides first career winner for delighted Alice Haynes

Shariq Mohd was a new name in the winner's enclosure after he got off the mark aboard Maysong in the mile handicap.

Mohd, who was born in India, claimed his first winner on his 46th ride aboard the Alice Haynes-trained six-year-old, who quickened nicely for a two-length victory.

"It's great for Shariq, he was left speechless afterwards. He joined us in January and we're so pleased for him as he's a hard worker," Haynes said. "He's a tidy rider as well, and that'll have done his confidence the world of good."

It was just a third success on his 51st run for Maysong, who finished a close third in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his previous start.

Haynes added: "I'm pleased for the horse, too, as he always runs his race, but it looked like he had no choice but to win today.

"He's a consistent horse and we'll target the nice handicaps as he seems to pay his own way."

Happy Haslam

Ben Haslam's flying start to the turf season continued with Code Purple's brave win in the 7f handicap.

The four-year-old's half-length victory made it four winners from just nine runners for Haslam this year at a 44 per cent strike-rate.

Fine form

Dominic Ffrench Davis took his strike-rate to 40 per cent over the last fortnight courtesy of the Amo Racing-owned Komat in the opening 5f fillies' novice.

