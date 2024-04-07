'This is our Cheltenham' - double delight for Rebecca Menzies as she scoops two Go North Series finals

Rebecca Menzies hailed Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend as her equivalent of the Cheltenham Festival after she scooped more than £30,000 in winning prize-money with a rapid double in two of the series finals.

Menzies' haul began when William Of York battled to victory in the 2m4f Monet's Garden Series Final Handicap Chase under Ross Chapman, before Tom Cody flew home under a fine Brian Hughes ride to land the 3m½f Red Rum Series Final Handicap Chase. The duo perfectly completed a plan that was hatched last summer.

"That's probably the most prize-money I've ever won in just over half an hour!" said Menzies. "These horses' seasons have revolved around these finals – it's given the owners a great target to aim for and everything's worked out.

"I was gutted when Musselburgh went heavy and Kelso was cancelled because, at the moment, this is our Cheltenham. I've been saying to all these owners, especially of Tom Cody, that we'd bring them to these finals since August last year, and we're so lucky to have landed a couple of these. It makes a huge difference to a horse's prize-money at this level."

William Of York's victory completed a hat-trick for the eight-year-old and Mike Newbould, who owns him with wife Eileen, hailed Menzies for his revival.

He said: "It's brilliant, especially as we've had him since he was a foal at six months old. Rebecca's a bloody hard worker and I'm delighted she's been rewarded with a prize like this.

"We have a friendly rivalry with Dan Skelton. He won three races with him and now she's done that too. Maybe she'll get a fourth!"

Micky Hammond's plan paid off when Trac delivered in the 2m Go North One Man Series Final Handicap Chase to give Conor O'Farrell a notable winner.

The seven-year-old beat Heritier at Newcastle last month and denied that rival again off a 7lb higher mark when scoring by a length under O'Farrell. The jockey returned only in February, having been out with a dislocated shoulder since last July.

Trac and Conor O'Farrell soar over a fence on their way to victory Credit: John Grossick (Racingpost.com/photos)

"Conor deserved to win a nice race after all he's been through," said Hammond. "He's put in so much hard work to get back into it and thoroughly earned that. I'm chuffed to bits."

Of the 10-1 winner, he added: "He's quirky but is really progressive and a super jumper. He's done his bit for us. The handicapper had his say but he's still improving."

Ton up

Nicky Richards landed his 100th jumps winner at his local track when odds-on favourite Milcree cruised to victory in the opening 2m3½f novice hurdle.

He could not land his 101st when Marown was nabbed by the Nick Alexander-trained Elvis Mail in the 3m½f veterans' handicap chase.

Elvis Mail's rider Bruce Lynn said: "I wasn't sure if I was getting there. I was just trying to hang on to him for as long as I could, but he really stuck his head out. He's taken me to some wonderful places and has been such a great horse."

