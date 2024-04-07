'It's making me emotional' - Tasman Bay survives tack mishap to claim first win in over three years

David Probert was forced to steer with only one rein but still managed to deliver Tasman Bay to a first win in over three years in the 1m2f handicap.

The six-year-old was full of promise as a three-year-old, finishing second to Alenquer at Royal Ascot in 2021 and third behind Baaeed at Glorious Goodwood the following month, but failed to find form since and was almost retired by trainer Sir Mark Todd.

However, a new lease of life after surgery saw the 17-2 shot bounce back to winning ways under a determined ride by Probert, who had to grapple with a tack mishap coming out of the stalls but was able to keep his mount straight to score by two and a quarter lengths from City Streak.

"He was a fairly decent three-year-old and then he lost his way," Todd told Sky Sports Racing. "I didn't know if it was something I was doing wrong, so I sent him up to William Haggas and they had some problems with him too. He came back basically to be retired, and then we discovered he had these bone spurs behind his knees, which the vet said had probably been bothering him for some time.

"We operated on those and he's been in really good form since. He's been a real family pet, it's making me a bit emotional. Today was his last chance, so we can now plan ahead a bit. We always thought he had a decent race in him, and maybe he still does."

Another for Adaay

Adaay In Devon enhanced her already fine reputation with a fifth win from 11 starts in the 5f handicap under Oliver Searle.

The Rod Millman-trained three-year-old filly scored by two and a quarter lengths from Hedge Fund.

