Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:50 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:50 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:25 Exeter

Harry Bannister completes set of winners at every jumps course in Britain after Howaya Now strikes

Bannister after winning at Cheltenham on Diesel D'Allier in 2021
Harry Bannister: has won at every British jumps course thanks to victory on Howaya NowCredit: John Grossick
Play5 ran
14:25 Exeter2m 5½f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Howaya Now
    fav8/13
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Monty Searle
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Anytrixwilldo
    4/1

Harry Bannister completed his mission to ride a winner at every jumps course in Britain after Howaya Now prevailed in testing conditions to land the maiden hurdle. 

The odds-on favourite pulled two lengths clear of Monty Searle to score for the first time and notch the 29-year-old jockey his first success at the Devon track on his 19th try, having come close in the past with five second-place finishes. 

"I've been trying hard to tick it off and I've been chinned for a lot of seconds," Bannister told RacingTV, adding of the winner: "He's ground it out really. He wouldn't be the most straightforward of horses, he's a bit idle and can be a bit ignorant with his jumping, but they've found the right race and tuned him up as he's been hitting the bar all season. 

"It was a good decision to come back over hurdles after the chasing didn't go to plan and it's great they've got a win into him." 

The six-year-old was the second winner from Richard Bandey's last four runners, the trainer moving his tally on to nine for the season. 

Hat-trick for Hubs

No Hubs No Hoobs completed a hat-trick in style under Brendan Powell after he pulled six lengths clear to land the feature Devon Stayers Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old showed his love of heavy ground to follow up on wins at Wincanton this spring and score for Joe Tizzard, with favourite Conkwell Legend claiming second ahead of the only other finisher, Musical Slave.

Read these next:

'This is our Cheltenham' - double delight for Rebecca Menzies as she scoops two Go North Series finals 

'It's making me emotional' - Tasman Bay survives tack mishap to claim first win in over three years 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 7 April 2024inReports

Last updated 18:06, 7 April 2024

iconCopy
14:25 ExeterPlay
Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Howaya Now
    fav8/13
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Monty Searle
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Anytrixwilldo
    4/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers