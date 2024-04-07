Harry Bannister completes set of winners at every jumps course in Britain after Howaya Now strikes

Harry Bannister completed his mission to ride a winner at every jumps course in Britain after Howaya Now prevailed in testing conditions to land the maiden hurdle.

The odds-on favourite pulled two lengths clear of Monty Searle to score for the first time and notch the 29-year-old jockey his first success at the Devon track on his 19th try, having come close in the past with five second-place finishes.

"I've been trying hard to tick it off and I've been chinned for a lot of seconds," Bannister told RacingTV, adding of the winner: "He's ground it out really. He wouldn't be the most straightforward of horses, he's a bit idle and can be a bit ignorant with his jumping, but they've found the right race and tuned him up as he's been hitting the bar all season.

"It was a good decision to come back over hurdles after the chasing didn't go to plan and it's great they've got a win into him."

The six-year-old was the second winner from Richard Bandey's last four runners, the trainer moving his tally on to nine for the season.

Hat-trick for Hubs

No Hubs No Hoobs completed a hat-trick in style under Brendan Powell after he pulled six lengths clear to land the feature Devon Stayers Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old showed his love of heavy ground to follow up on wins at Wincanton this spring and score for Joe Tizzard, with favourite Conkwell Legend claiming second ahead of the only other finisher, Musical Slave.

