13:55 Kelso
'They're very lucky owners' - Dysart Enos connections enjoy more feature success with Young Buster

Young Buster: completes a hat-trick over fences
13:55 Kelso2m 6½f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 6½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Young Buster
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Gentleman De Mai
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Imperial Merlin
    9/2

Young Buster joined an illustrious roll of honour when completing a hat-trick in the 2m6½f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old followed up his successful chasing debut at Warwick in April with victory at Kelso last month and he justified 13-8 favouritism under Paddy Brennan to extend his unbeaten record over fences.

The feature contest was won by subsequent Welsh Grand National hero Iwilldoit in 2019, the 161-rated Sounds Russian in 2021, while Bill Baxter went on to land the Topham after taking this race last season.

On Young Buster's chances of emulating the race's prestigious alumni, Brennan told Racing TV: "It's important at this stage of his career to get a bit of confidence into him and not overface him. He's won three of his last four now, so we'll maybe try and make that four out of five and find something similar. 

"The ground went heavy and that was massive today. I think two more furlongs on that ground might just have found him out, so it worked out well."

Young Buster has contributed to half of Fergal O'Brien's four victories from just six runners at Kelso this season and runs in the colours of The Good Stock Syndicate, who also own stablemate and leading Mares' Novices' Hurdle hope Dysart Enos.

"They're very lucky owners with Dysart Enos and Young Buster," Brennan added. "If only it was always that easy."

In-form team

James Moffatt and Charlotte Jones enjoyed a third winner from their last four runners when Great Pepper defied a penalty in the 2m6½f novice hurdle.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 29 December 2023inReports

Last updated 17:42, 29 December 2023

