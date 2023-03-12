'They all think I'm mad' - 66-year-old becomes oldest winning rider in Ireland for a century

Liam Burke, 66, became the second-oldest rider to win a race in Ireland, and the oldest for a century, when he landed the bumper on Teuchters Glory, whom he trains and part owns.

The five-length victory was Burke's first since June 1988, a gap of nearly 35 years. The only older winning rider was 71-year-old Harry Beasley in a maiden plate at Punchestown in 1923, more than three decades after his Grand National triumph on Come Away in 1891.

Teuchters Glory, a 9-2 chance, pulled his way to the front in the back straight and kept going from there, drawing clear of Lucky Lyreen inside the last furlong.

Of the other riders in the race, only Jamie Codd, then aged six, had been born when Burke rode his last winner.

"That feels mighty," said Burke. "I haven't ridden a winner in 35 years and it's a great feeling."

Burke, who celebrated his 66th birthday last Monday, had some success in the saddle in the late 1980s and rode three point-to-point winners in 1991.

Asked what made him return to the saddle, he said: "I lost the weight. I'd been riding out until my knees gave way. I got them both repaired and started riding out again when they came right. I ride out four or five every day.

"This would be very high on the list of achievements, as good as winning the Galway Plate [as trainer of Sir Frederick in 2007]. They all think I'm mad but I'll probably be back for more while I'm enjoying it."

As for Teuchters Glory, Burke added: "He's a fair horse. I decided to run him in a bumper and have a spin around myself. He has been hard to keep right and he'll go back to a maiden hurdle now."

Grace shows strength

Willie Mullins can turn his sights towards Cheltenham having landed a 1-2 in the feature Grade 3 Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle.

Victory went to the John Battersby-owned Eabha Grace, who scored decisively under Conor McNamara by two and a quarter lengths from the better-fancied Hauturiere.

The 12-1 winner took it up from under-pressure favourite Harmonya Maker coming to the second-last and, following that rival's tired fall there, coped admirably with her stablemate's challenge. She seemed to have a bit more in the tank had it been needed.

McNamara, who is sponsored by the winning owner, said: "I'm very appreciative of John and Mr Mullins for allowing me to ride the mare. Her maiden hurdle win was very good. She got struck into last time but came back to form today.

"She loved that soft ground. She was a bit lacklustre early on, a bit behind the bridle, but every time you wanted her, she picked up."

