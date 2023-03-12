Harry Derham primed for festival after breakthrough success with Any Biscuits

Harry Derham may be looking forward to his first runner at the Cheltenham Festival but he took almost as much pleasure from the success of Any Biscuits after the tricky hurdler lost his maiden tag in the 2m2½f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old powered home under Paul O'Brien to give the fledgling trainer, who sent out his first runners over Christmas, his eighth success this season.

"He's been tricky and was very keen on his first few starts, so we've just been trying to get him settled," said Derham. "I was hoping he was going to run well but his first few races didn't exactly set the world alight. However, Paul gave him a great ride and and he stayed on well.

"It's very satisfying to win with him – he's a real trier, he probably tries too hard, but he's very genuine. He's not a high-grade runner but it's really important for my career that I get the best out of these horses."

High-grade horses will be next on Derham's mind as Shared will be his first festival runner in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Tuesday, before 10-1 shot Bob And Co heads to Friday's hunter chase.

"I'm really excited about it," added Derham. "When I had my first runner on Boxing Day I didn't expect to have two festival runners! Just to be there is amazing and hopefully they'll do us proud."

Murphy double

Another trainer to take winning form into the Cheltenham Festival is Olly Murphy, who notched a double with Hourvari and Halondo.

The winning pair are owned by Diana Whateley, whose unbeaten hurdler Chasing Fire runs for the Murphy yard in Tuesday's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

