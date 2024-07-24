'The step up in trip seemed to help' - gamble landed after Moore handicapper backed into 5-2 from 14-1

Small Fry justified strong market support to record his first success for Gary and Josh Moore in the 1m5f handicap.

The three-year-old was available at 14-1 in places but was backed into 5-2 favouritism before the race to get off the mark at the seventh attempt.

The Callum Shepherd-ridden Standbackandlook threatened to make all and foil the gamble, but Small Fry stayed on well under Tom Queally to score by half a length.

"It was a slow pace and I was held hostage to that slow running of the race," Queally told Sky Sports Racing.

"At halfway I was locked away and I had a look up and Callum was getting a freebie. It’s always worrying when you see that but luckily I was able to get myself out of that position."

Small Fry had been similarly well supported when sent off 9-4 joint-favourite for his stable debut at Brighton last month but disappointed to finish last of nine.

Queally added: "He seemed more comfortable back on the all-weather today and the step up in trip seemed to help."

Shepherd would later go one better in the 6f nursery when helping Griselda follow up her Pontefract handicap debut success.

Griselda could attempt to complete the hat-trick at Thirsk on Friday for trainer George Scott and owners The Trading Partnership, whose other runner Hettie Jack finished third in the 5f novice behind Tom Clover’s Desdemona .

Jenkins joy

A day on from saddling his first winner since April courtesy of Sunset In Paris’s victory at the track on Tuesday, trainer John Jenkins enjoyed further success at the Surrey venue when Tilsworth Ony Ta landed the 6f handicap.

