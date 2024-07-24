Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:50 Lingfield (A.W)

'The step up in trip seemed to help' - gamble landed after Moore handicapper backed into 5-2 from 14-1

Tom Queally: found a willing partner in 20-1 winner Tom's Rock
Tom Queally: rode Small Fry to victory
Play10 ran
14:50 Lingfield (A.W)Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Distance: 1m 5fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Small Fry
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Standbackandlook
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Elforleather
    5/1

Small Fry justified strong market support to record his first success for Gary and Josh Moore in the 1m5f handicap.

The three-year-old was available at 14-1 in places but was backed into 5-2 favouritism before the race to get off the mark at the seventh attempt.

The Callum Shepherd-ridden Standbackandlook threatened to make all and foil the gamble, but Small Fry stayed on well under Tom Queally to score by half a length.

"It was a slow pace and I was held hostage to that slow running of the race," Queally told Sky Sports Racing.

"At halfway I was locked away and I had a look up and Callum was getting a freebie. It’s always worrying when you see that but luckily I was able to get myself out of that position."

Small Fry had been similarly well supported when sent off 9-4 joint-favourite for his stable debut at Brighton last month but disappointed to finish last of nine.

Queally added: "He seemed more comfortable back on the all-weather today and the step up in trip seemed to help."

Shepherd would later go one better in the 6f nursery when helping Griselda follow up her Pontefract handicap debut success.

Griselda could attempt to complete the hat-trick at Thirsk on Friday for trainer George Scott and owners The Trading Partnership, whose other runner Hettie Jack finished third in the 5f novice behind Tom Clover’s Desdemona.

Jenkins joy

A day on from saddling his first winner since April courtesy of Sunset In Paris’s victory at the track on Tuesday, trainer John Jenkins enjoyed further success at the Surrey venue when Tilsworth Ony Ta landed the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

'Mum’s really excited about it' - Chuti Manika on target as Johnstons prepare for busy week 

Two dead-heats in a week! Jockey Rhys Elliott has to share the spoils again as nothing separates Musselburgh pair

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:50 Lingfield (A.W)Play
Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Small Fry
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Standbackandlook
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Elforleather
    5/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers