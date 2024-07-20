The start was as important as the finish - how the Irish Oaks unfolded and was won by You Got To Me

Hector Crouch may well have won the Irish Oaks on You Got To Me in the very first furlong.

Drawn two of 14 she broke in midfield and Crouch pushed his mount up the inside of Lava Stream to secure the rail, with Ryan Moore forced to tuck in behind him on the favourite Content (drawn six).

You Got To Me gains an early position on the rail Credit: Racing TV

It was a length Content was never able to get back, as Lava Stream shuffled back and sat on her outside around the first bend.

Ryan Moore aboard Content follows eventual winner You Got To Me Credit: Racing TV

As the field began to come off the home bend Moore looked to hug the inside rail. The only problem was Crouch in front of him was trying to do the exact same thing to Billy Lee on Purple Lily, who actually got the split they were queuing up for in behind as James Doyle flared out on Lope De Lilas.

You Got To Me is still tracked by Content as the field approach the bend Credit: Racing TV

It meant Crouch switched around Purple Lily, taking away any ground to move forwards from Moore. When Lee switched back out on Purple Lily to avoid the fading pacesetter Rubies Are Red he was able to ease the now upsides You Got To Me out further to make room for himself – causing a fanning out effect that once again closed Content's room to move forwards.

The race begins to develop in the home straight with You Got To Me travelling well in behind the leaders Credit: Racing TV

It all meant that as Crouch was able to set sail for home Moore had to sit and suffer that little bit longer, waiting for a gap to finally appear, and when it did his filly had the ability to pick up and close, but not close enough.

Crouch was positioned perfectly from the start and reacted well, taking every gap Moore wanted before he could get to it and benefitting from his superior track position.

You Got To Me gets first run on runner-up Content Credit: Racing TV

Moore didn't do anything wrong – there's very little he could have done differently from where he was – but it is hard not to think if Content had got that position with You Got To Me following her round it would have been enough to flip the result.

Crouch understood the importance of position, using up some of his mount's reserves to secure it early, and it was the perfect proof the start can be as important as the finish.

