'The race is in my thoughts' - Dermot Weld's Harbour Wind takes tentative first steps towards Melbourne Cup after narrow win

Dermot Weld has been a more frequent visitor to Flemington than Limerick in recent years, and his presence at Greenmount to see his very promising stayer Harbour Wind make light of an absence since September, when narrowly landing the Listed Martin Molony Stakes, was certainly a clue that a big run was expected. And with this victory, this son of Nathaniel could well have taken his first steps to attempt a third Melbourne Cup success for his trainer in November.

"That's a long way away and there are many bridges to cross before then," said Weld, while admitting the race is very much in his thoughts.

Nothing Weld saw in this performance will have dissuaded him that there is a very big day in this still unexposed four-year-old. After seeing off the challenge of front-running market rival London City early in the straight, he then had to pull out plenty to see off the attentions of his last challenger, the filly Dancing Tango under Declan McDonogh, and this he did after being headed inside the last.

It would have to be considered a fair performance, giving weight to all bar one of his rivals over a trip short of his best.

A statue of Martin and Tim Molony adorns the entrance to the parade ring at Limerick, and Weld revealed afterwards that Martin had ridden the first winner trained by his late mother and father.

"I have been fortunate enough to win this race a few times and it is always special on account of that," he said.

"It was a workmanlike, battling performance under a very good ride from Chris Hayes. We'll see how he comes out of the race and discuss future plans with the owner as to where we go next. He'll be sharper for that.

"The Melbourne Cup is in my thoughts, but it is early days and we will see how the year progresses. He has to step up considerably."

McDonogh in form

Former champion jockey Declan McDonogh was just denied on Dancing Tango in the Martin Molony, but he was in very good form as he carded a treble on the rest of the card.

The opening maiden went to the Joseph O'Brien-trained Il Pellegrino making his seasonal debut, and the trainer completed a double, and McDonogh his three-timer, when the Zhang Yuesheng-owned Rapid Mission landed the concluding 1m4½f handicap.

McDonogh was also seen to very good effect on the Willie McCreery-trained One Boss in the 1m handicap.

The Saxon Warrior filly, in foal to Bayside Boy, was having her first run for the Curragh trainer, who said: "She has not been with me that long but she had done a couple of nice pieces of work on grass.

"She wanted a nice patient ride and Declan gave her that and gave her every chance."

Also in double form was rider Gary Carroll , although he was unshipped after the line by the Sheila Lavery-trained filly Anvika after she won the three-year-old handicap over 7f. Fortunately, only the rider's pride was hurt, and he went on to complete a second success on the card aboard the Ger Lyons-trained Quadruple in the fillies' handicap.

