Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:45 Haydock

'That's racing!' - Jim Goldie twice denied £100,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus in the space of 30 minutes

Arrange (near side) just pips Letsbefrank at the line
Arrange (near side) just pips Letsbefrank at the lineCredit: John Grossick
Play9 ran
17:45 HaydockFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Arrange
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Letsbefrank
    fav6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Percy Shelley
    11/1

Jim Goldie was cruelly denied a £100,000 bonus in back-to-back races after both Letsbefrank and American Affair were beaten by the narrowest of margins in the 2m and 5f handicaps.

Letsbefrank hit the front with a furlong and a half to go but came out second best in a battle to the line with Arrange and was beaten just a neck under Paul Mulrennan.

Mulrennan was again in the saddle 30 minutes later aboard American Affair, who got going too late and was beaten the same distance as his stablemate behind Jer Batt.

Goldie's two runners needed just one more win on the Sky Bet Sunday Series to land the huge incentive and will head to Pontefract for another go at the bonus.

The trainer told ITV racing: "That's racing! As long as you run well and you can bring a horse home safely then you can go again, that's the great thing about it."

It was the second time in less than a month that Letsbefrank had gone down by a narrow margin and, speaking before American Affair's run, owner Stuart Morrison said: "Paul said he's still a shell of a horse – the next two years he'll be a lot better.

"We'll just have to wait and hope, and see if American [Affair] doesn't win, then well be off to Pontefract in two weeks' time – you've got to look at the positive side.

"He's been brilliant. He wasn't a cheap buy, but he was pretty cheap and he's been incredible value. We've still won eight and a half thousand!"

Jim Goldie denied again as Jer Bett (near side) beats American Affair in the sprint
Jim Goldie denied again as Jer Bett (near side) beats American Affair in the sprintCredit: John Grossick

First course win

Patrick Owens landed his first winner at Haydock when Leonardo Dax put his debut experience to good use in the 6f maiden.

Slowly away before finishing third in a novice at Windsor in June, the two-year-old jumped out of the stalls a lot better here and stayed on well to beat Zayer by a length.

Read these next:

'He's been a star' - Quinault bounces back to land Listed honours for Stuart Williams 

Bradsell back in business with smooth comeback success under Hollie Doyle 

'He just took lengths out of them' - six up for unbeaten Lazzat as Jerome Reynier savours Prix Maurice de Gheest rout 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
17:45 HaydockPlay
Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Arrange
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Letsbefrank
    fav6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Percy Shelley
    11/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers