'That's got me off the cold list' - Jason Watson ends month-long dry spell with Island Native at Beverley

Jason Watson ended a 31-day wait for a winner when partnering the Michael Appleby-trained Island Native to success in the 7½f handicap.

The son of Caravaggio was second on his first start at the track earlier this month over 1m2f, but a drop in trip proved no hindrance on his return as he repelled the challenge of Patontheback to win by half a length.

"That's got me off the cold list," Watson told Racing TV. "Stall ten wasn't ideal coming back in trip – I was worried – but he broke well and everyone was happy to let me go."

Before his victory on the 9-1 shot, Watson's last winner came onboard Animato for David O'Meara at Chelmsford on May 25.

Feature landed

Jason Hart rode his second winner in as many days when Cockalorum struck in the feature 1m2f handicap.

Trained by Roger Fell and Sean Murray, the nine-year-old recorded a ninth career win on his first trip to the Yorkshire venue.

Shock winner

Liberty Bird sprang a 33-1 surprise to take the 7½f fillies maiden for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Ridden by Joe Fanning, the daughter of Without Parole only managed to beat three rivals out of a possible 22 in three previous starts, but she got off the mark at the fourth attempt when stepping up in trip.

Course form

The Ivan Furtado-trained Lincoln Rockstar registered a second course-and-distance success when defeating Escarpment in the 1m4f handicap.

