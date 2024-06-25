- More
'That's got me off the cold list' - Jason Watson ends month-long dry spell with Island Native at Beverley
- 1st5Island Native9/1
- 2nd4Patontheback8/1
- 3rd11Catton Lady4/1
Jason Watson ended a 31-day wait for a winner when partnering the Michael Appleby-trained Island Native to success in the 7½f handicap.
The son of Caravaggio was second on his first start at the track earlier this month over 1m2f, but a drop in trip proved no hindrance on his return as he repelled the challenge of Patontheback to win by half a length.
"That's got me off the cold list," Watson told Racing TV. "Stall ten wasn't ideal coming back in trip – I was worried – but he broke well and everyone was happy to let me go."
Before his victory on the 9-1 shot, Watson's last winner came onboard Animato for David O'Meara at Chelmsford on May 25.
Feature landed
Jason Hart rode his second winner in as many days when Cockalorum struck in the feature 1m2f handicap.
Trained by Roger Fell and Sean Murray, the nine-year-old recorded a ninth career win on his first trip to the Yorkshire venue.
Shock winner
Liberty Bird sprang a 33-1 surprise to take the 7½f fillies maiden for trainer Charlie Johnston.
Ridden by Joe Fanning, the daughter of Without Parole only managed to beat three rivals out of a possible 22 in three previous starts, but she got off the mark at the fourth attempt when stepping up in trip.
Course form
The Ivan Furtado-trained Lincoln Rockstar registered a second course-and-distance success when defeating Escarpment in the 1m4f handicap.
'That's got me off the cold list' - Jason Watson ends month-long dry spell with Island Native at Beverley
- Newton Abbot: £3,500 'impulse buy' who achieved an RPR of five last time out gives jockey first winner in five years
- Jockey hit with 20-day ban for careless riding at Ballinrobe following interference after stalls opened
- Chepstow: Rob Hornby bounces back from 'difficult' Royal Ascot week with first treble - and reserves special praise for Callum Shepherd
- Thirsk: 'He's doing amazingly well' - Rebecca Menzies hails Royal Ascot-winning jockey Callum Rodriguez as Golden Rainbow strikes
- Hexham: 'She was able to show her true colours' - Jacqueline Coward not surprised by Pop The Question's 50-1 strike
