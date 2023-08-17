Racing abandoned after Term Of Endearment braves elements to land Group 3 honours for Henry de Bromhead

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Term Of Endearment gained a deserved Group 3 success in the Give Thanks Stakes under Colin Keane, where the filly braved torrential rain before racing was abandoned due to standing water on the track.

The eight-race card began on good to yielding ground, with the opening 5f maiden won by Donnacha O'Brien's Gloucester, before the persistent rain led to a going change of soft to heavy for the €65,000 feature.

Term Of Endearment relished the testing conditions to go one better than her Listed second at Limerick last time, scoring by four a quarter lengths from last month's Irish Oaks third Library.

The four-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon's victory was the fourth and final race of the meeting which was curtailed at the halfway stage.

Keane said: "She's very game and tough. She had a very good run at the back-end of last year behind Yaxeni on very slow ground. She seems to be getting better with racing and is relaxing so she's giving herself a better chance.

"It was hard work out there. On nicer ground, she could go a little bit further."

Cool causes upset

There was a surprise in the Listed Platinum Stakes as odds-on Tarawa was overturned by Jim Bolger's 20-1 shot Clever And Cool.

Tarawa had demonstrated decent form at Group level when fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and third in the Minstrel Stakes last time but trailed Clever And Cool by seven and a half lengths.

Clever And Cool was recording her second win at Cork, having made a successful debut at the track last September.

Winning rider Rory Cleary said: "She won her maiden here over 5f so she likes this track. She jumped a little bit slow but settled into a nice position. She got through the ground well, travelled very strong and picked up nice and smart.

"She's been running very consistent but was just a bit unlucky not getting the black-type but she got it today."

