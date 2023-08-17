'She's a lovely filly' - big-money buy Naaey breaks maiden for Kieran Shoemark and John and Thady Gosden

The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation have invested plenty of money in bloodstock in the last few years and Naaey justified some of that commitment by breaking her maiden in the 1m1½f fillies' novice.

The ownership's green and white striped silks were carried to victory in some of the biggest races around the turn of the millennium but withdrew from the sport in 2004 after the death of principal partner Prince Ahmed bin Salman. The corporation was revived by family members last year after reigniting their interest with some big-money purchases.

They will be hoping their latest John and Thady Gosden-trained prospect, who fetched 340,000gns at Book 1 as a yearling, can take another step forward from her three-quarter length success over Avon Light.

"Jane Mangan manages the ownership and it's a great team of people," winning rider Kieran Shoemark said. "The owners are very, very passionate and they're spending a lot of money. They've had a bit of bad luck to date in a short period of time, so it's good to have a nice filly like her for the rest of the season.

"She's lovely and she's had a long time off. We were pleased with what she did today but I'm sure she'll come on plenty for it as she was quite unfurnished and she'll tighten up plenty. It was a really pleasing seasonal debut."

Billy's back

Top apprentice Billy Loughnane partnered his first winner since returning from injury on board Percy Jones in the 1m6f handicap.

