Reports
premium

Sue Magnier's 12-year absence from Britain's racecourses ends with an Eclipse triumph fit for a prime minister's wife

City Of Troy: Coral-Eclipse winner
City Of Troy holds off Al Riffa to land the Eclipse at SandownCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

On the day Sir Keir Starmer embarked on his first full day as prime minister, Lady Starmer nipped out of London with the couple's two children and enjoyed a day at the races. She was not the only woman whose presence at Sandown was significant.

Lady Starmer has become a much more frequent racegoer than Sue Magnier, in whose famous navy blue silks City Of Troy was so dominant in the Derby. Magnier had not gone to Epsom, nor had she been on any British racecourse for 12 years, but she travelled to Sandown along with her husband, John, and, it seemed, every person in any way associated with the Coolmore camp. They came because big things were expected of the red-hot favourite. In the week of the general election, what we actually got was much more a marginal success than a landslide rout.

"I was expecting him to be more impressive today, to be honest," said Coolmore supremo John Magnier, offering a commendably frank assessment. It is hard to believe there was anyone at Sandown who had not expected more of a champion juvenile considered superior by Aidan O'Brien to any other horse he has trained. His defeat of compatriot Al Riffa was admirable but underwhelming. Much more will be needed if this most heavily-hyped thoroughbred is to conquer America in the Breeders' Cup Classic. It would come as absolutely no surprise if he did it.

