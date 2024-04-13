'She's very, very good' - Brighterdaysahead repays Gordon Elliott's faith with a devastating show in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Gordon Elliott kept up his domination of the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle by saddling the first two home with no horse able to lay a glove on winner Brighterdaysahead , who banished any lingering disappointment over her defeat at Cheltenham with an imperious display.

After successes with Irish Point and Three Stripe Life the strapping mare gave Elliott his third win in a row in the 2m4f Grade 1, and this can be marked down as one of the most impressive novice hurdle performances of the season as Brighterdaysahead breezed to the front under Jack Kennedy before thundering seven and a half lengths clear of stablemate Staffordshire Knot.

After being unbeaten in five starts for Elliott, Brighterdaysahead went into the Cheltenham Festival as one of the week's biggest bankers in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but failed to reel in the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace. A slight step up in trip and a more honest pace seemed to allow her to show her talent at Aintree.

Connections never concealed the regard with which they held the Gigginstown House Stud-owned mare and punters never lost faith in her as they sent her off a well-backed 6-5 favourite, despite her taking on geldings for the first time.

"I didn't hide what I thought of this mare going to Cheltenham and I was gutted coming out of it," said an elated Elliott. "We'll enjoy today, it's brilliant.

"I was nervous before the race as I thought she looked a bit light across her hips, but she showed how special she is. She's very, very good. I'm so lucky with the staff, jockeys and owners I have. We can go wherever we want with her."

Jack Kennedy: won the Mersey Novices' Hurdle aboard Brighterdaysahead Credit: GROSSICK RACING

After being a shade keen at Cheltenham, Brighterdaysahead again travelled with plenty of verve as Kennedy positioned her in mid-division among the eight runners. She joined leader Bugise Seagull as they jumped the third-last and Kennedy was still sitting motionless as she glided three lengths clear approaching the final hurdle before another assured leap.

Once she was asked to stretch on landing, the response was immediate as she charged to the line, with Staffordshire Knot staying on powerfully to finish second. The Charlie Longsdon-trained Bugise Seagull stuck to his task well to belie his 50-1 odds to finish third.

When asked if this could be the best mare he had trained, Elliott was quick to mention the prolific Apple's Jade, who landed 11 Grade 1s in the same Gigginstown colours. He said: "Apple's Jade was pretty special but she's very, very good.

"I thought she'd win at Cheltenham. Jack and Paul [Townend] probably looked at each other and let the race get away from them, but there's always disappointments in this game. Staffordshire Knot ran very well too, I am delighted with him."

Charlie Longsdon was naturally enthused with Bugise Seagull's effort in third. He said: "I'm delighted with that. He was 50-1 and they didn't give him a chance. I knew he was better than his Sidney Banks run as he had to make the running and he doesn't like being in front. He wasn't streetwise enough to run in a handicap, so we chanced our arm and he ran a cracking race."

Brighterdaysahead was cut to 3-1 (from 5) with Paddy Power for next season's Mares' Chase and into 10-1 (from 25) for the Turners Novices' Chase. She was also shortened to 4-1 (from 10) for the Mares' Hurdle.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

