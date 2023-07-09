Karl Burke's Spycatcher secures first Group success in the Prix de Ris-Orangis

Spycatcher gained a first Pattern-level success when landing the Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis under jockey Clifford Lee for trainer Karl Burke.

Second in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes on the all-weather at Newcastle last weekend, Spycatcher travelled strongly for Lee before stretching clear in the closing stages to run out a decisive winner in the colours of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

The five-year-old was shortened to 10-1 co-favourite (from 12) for the Stewards' Cup by Paddy Power and Lee said: "The last day he ran a brilliant race at Newcastle and today he's loved this ground. I liked the way he travelled into it and quickened away."

On how hard it is to run off an eight-day gap with all the travel, Lee added: "It does take a lot of doing. Some horses you can't really do that with but he's a tough horse to turn around and win."

Beauvatier cruised to success in the Listed Prix Roland de Chambure

Brilliant Beauvatier

Beauvatier made it three wins from as many starts and marked himself out as a serious challenger for major two-year-old honours in the autumn with an effortless defeat of Zabiari in the Listed Prix Roland de Chambure.

"From the moment the stalls opened he pointed his ears and he was the winner at every stage thereafter," said trainer Yann Barberot. "He didn't need to really accelerate hard at the end and I think he's just a very good horse.

"The only thing he lacks is a little bit of size and I'd love him to strengthen up behind, but he has an engine, that's for sure. I'll take my time and wait for the autumn, when he'll head to the Prix la Rochette."

On his previous start at Saint-Cloud, Beauvatier ran down the Christopher Head-trained Ramatuelle, who subsequently scooted up in the Group 3 Prix du Bois and is due to return to action in the Prix Robert Papin next Sunday.

