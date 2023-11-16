Mick Appleby assistant suspended for 12 weeks after 'losing his temper' and contributing to injury to filly

Trainer Mick Appleby’s husband and assistant Jonny Clayton has been suspended for 12 weeks for being found to have engaged in prejudicial conduct by contributing to a horse sustaining a significant jaw injury after he “lost his temper”.

A plea agreement between Clayton and the BHA was ratified by the deputy chair of the disciplinary panel on Thursday, with half of the sentence suspended for 12 months due to Clayton’s complete acceptance of his fault and his contrition.

Clayton was found to have contributed to Twilight Jazz sustaining “full thickness laceration” to both sides of her mouth back to the jaw bone in an incident in July last year.

The damage was caused by the bit in the horse’s mouth, although it could not be established whether the injury was the result of Clayton pulling down repeatedly on a lead rope, or due to the horse stepping on the rope after it had been dropped by him when he was knocked to the ground by the horse. The horse was described as being “very difficult to handle” and would often plant herself and refuse to move, or walk across people.

The incident was witnessed by other members of Appleby’s staff, who reported it. Staff member Charley Graham was singled out for praise by disciplinary panel deputy chair James O’Mahony for being “courageous” in reporting what happened.

Charlotte Davison, representing the BHA, said: “There can be no escaping the fact this is a serious incident and that a significant injury was caused to the horse by virtue of Mr Clayton’s actions. The fact is he lost his temper and he accepted that, and that his actions led to the injury.”

George McGrath, the chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff, spoke on behalf of Clayton, who did not attend the hearing, and said the incident was “entirely out of character”.

George McGrath: said the incident was "entirely out of character" Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: “When I have spoken to Mr Clayton he is extremely remorseful for his actions, but perhaps more tellingly he is very embarrassed. He is a professional horse person and prides himself on such. He’s extremely contrite for his actions on that morning.

“The junior members of stable staff displayed great courage in coming forward because that’s not an easy thing to do. For me, it puts into context the amount of care and passion my members, and those working in racing, have for their horses.”

Clayton’s suspension will prevent him from working at Appleby’s yard or representing the trainer, who secured his biggest success this month when Big Evs won the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita, at the races, although he can attend “in a social capacity”.

O’Mahony said there had been “no blemishes” on Clayton’s disciplinary record prior to Thursday’s hearing, and that his “immediate admission” of responsibility and acceptance that the report made by staff against him was the correct action acted as mitigation.

He added: “There will be many people horrified to consider that a horse in training sustains an injury like that. The horse, it was agreed, was very difficult to handle. That’s all very well, but trainers and assistants have to take horses in their care as they find them.

“Mr Clayton also said to the vet at the time, in disrespectful language towards the horse, that she was acting like a bitch. He set an appalling example . . . but I do not think he will behave like this ever again.”

