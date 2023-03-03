Six-figure target for Flying Verse after tenth win in veterans' chase

Trainer David Dennis and owner Dr Chris Barnett are plotting their way to six-figure prize-money earnings with admirable staying chaser Flying Verse after victory in the feature 3m veterans’ chase.

The 11-year-old gained a tenth success in the £20,000 contest, taking his earnings to just shy of £98,000.

Flying Verse stayed on stoutly for a four-and-a-quarter length win and was a first ride for the trainer for conditional Ned Fox, who won the race last year for his boss Venetia Williams aboard First Figaro.

Dennis, who trains at the historic Edgcote estate near Banbury, said: “He’s won almost £98,000 in prize-money and has been a fantastic horse for us and Chris, who has been a great supporter.

“We knew stamina wasn’t an issue, he was able to put them under pressure and Ned gave him a good ride.

“He’s small for a chaser but jumps for fun and is very straightforward and genuine. We’ll plot our way to veteran chases or staying races and hopefully get him up to £100,000.”

Emperor rules

Mongol Emperor justified market support to gain a first win over fences in the 2m3f handicap chase.

The Neil Mulholland-trained eight-year-old opened up an 11-4 shot on Thursday evening but returned the 6-5 favourite, winning by four and three quarter lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Name game

Twoshotsoftequila beat Everyday Champagne for Rebecca Menzies and Nathan Moscrop in the 3m novice handicap chase and club scene regulars may have doubled up with Ilikethenightlife, who landed the 2m3½f mares’ novice hurdle for Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell.

