Don't rule out a course specialist! 40-1 shot Count Otto springs a surprise for Perrett

Punters dismissed a course specialist at their peril in the feature 6f handicap when 40-1 outsider Count Otto gained a seventh victory at the all-weather venue.

The eight-year-old won this race two years ago off a mark of 86 and took advantage of a 4lb lower mark to score by a head under Kieran Shoemark.

Amanda Perrett has trained the 11-time winner throughout his career and praised Count Otto’s groom Timmy Taylor, who previously worked for John Dunlop, for his care given to the sprinter.

Perrett said: “Timmy has been instrumental to his success and has looked after him so well over the years.

“Count Otto has been a legend for us. It’s taken a couple of runs to get him back to himself after he had an injury last year, and I wasn’t sure he was quite there yet, but it was great to see him win. He prefers a track with a turn so Lingfield suits him well.”

Perrett is eyeing the £65,000 Vase Sprint Handicap for Count Otto on All-Weather Finals day at this track on April 7, with the Stewards’ Cup or consolation race at Glorious Goodwood on the agenda in the summer.

Fantastic Fly

Fly The Nest has finished in the first two on his last eight starts since a summer break and gained a fifth success in the 7f handicap.

The Brian Millen-owned seven-year-old, trained by Tony Carroll, prevailed by a short-head under Rossa Ryan, who won the 2m finale on Carzola for Ralph Beckett and Ballylinch Stud.

